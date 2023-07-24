Wordle today July 25 answers & hints (Wordle #766)

Wordle #766 answer for today July 25 is here, and it is a 'round about' one. Originating in the old Germanic language, this five-letter noun is often regarded as one of the biggest inventions of human civilization. There is hardly anyone who isn't familiar with this tool, used from the smallest of the machines to the largest ones. With that being said, let's take a closer look at today's answers and hints.

Wordle July 25 answers

The Wordle (#766) answer for July 25 is WHEEL.

The wheel is a noun used for a round object that rotates on an axis through its center, creating rotational motion. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of wheel is:

A circular object that revolves on an axle and is fixed below a vehicle or other object to enable it to move easily over the ground.

Synonyms of the wheel are disk, hoop, and ring. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

A chair on wheels.

Wordle hints for today, July 25

The Wordle #766 hints for today, July 25, are as follows:

#766 starts with the letter W

#766 ends with the letter L

#766 contains the letter E

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

After you're done with today's Wordle, you can check out the answers for today's LoLdle or Quordle here.