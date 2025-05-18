Worshippers of Cthulhu: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Worshippers of Cthulhu is a management and city-building simulation title that has been in early access since October 2024. The game is set to release completely on May 22, 2025. If you have already started playing the game or will be starting soon and are wondering how many trophies and achievements there are, you are at the right place.

In total, the game features 34 trophies, as listed below. We've also provided a short description on how to unlock them easily.

All trophies featured in Worshippers of Cthulhu

In total, there are 34 achievements in Worshippers of Cthulhu (Image via Crytivo)

Here is the list of all 34 Worshippers of Cthulhu achievements:

Ruin Raider | - Collect 10 ruins.

Collect 10 ruins. Ruin Raider || - Collect 100 ruins.

Collect 100 ruins. Ruin Raider ||| - Collect 500 ruins.

Collect 500 ruins. Cultist Village - Build 100 buildings.

Build 100 buildings. Cultist City - Build 500 buildings.

Build 500 buildings. Endless City - Build 1000 buildings.

Build 1000 buildings. Small Flock - Reach a total population of 100.

Reach a total population of 100. God-Obeying Flock - Reach a total population of 200.

Reach a total population of 200. Strength in Numbers Exalted Destiny | - Reach a total population of 300.

Reach a total population of 300. Away with the Godless - Claim an island.

Claim an island. Spread the Faith - Claim 10 islands.

Claim 10 islands. Inevitable Glory - Claim 50 islands.

Claim 50 islands. Cull the Unworthy | - Destroy 10 ships.

Destroy 10 ships. Cull the Unworthy || - Destroy 100 ships.

Destroy 100 ships. Cull the Unworthy ||| - Destroy 500 ships.

Destroy 500 ships. Destroy the Blasphemy - Destroy 10 enemy horrors.

Destroy 10 enemy horrors. Cull the Blasphemy of Gold - Destroy 50 enemy horrors.

Destroy 50 enemy horrors. Exalted Destiny | - Summon 10 horrors.

Summon 10 horrors. Exalted Destiny || - Summon 100 horrors.

Summon 100 horrors. Exalted Destiny ||| - Summon 500 horrors.

Summon 500 horrors. Holy Communion - Build 10 Ritual Altars.

Build 10 Ritual Altars. Endless Rites - Perform 100 Rituals for Eldritch favor.

Perform 100 Rituals for Eldritch favor. Beacon of Light - Perform 100 Beacon Altar Rituals.

Perform 100 Beacon Altar Rituals. The Holy Work Begins - Finish chapter 1.

Finish chapter 1. True Worship Prevails - Finish chapter 2.

Finish chapter 2. Ascendant - Finish chapter 2 on Highest Difficulty.

Finish chapter 2 on Highest Difficulty. Strength of Faith - Finish the Zealous Famine.

Finish the Zealous Famine. Carve Their Destiny - Complete the Ceremonial Carving minigame once.

Complete the Ceremonial Carving minigame once. Shining Like a Star - Complete the Flame of Purification minigame once.

Complete the Flame of Purification minigame once. You Know You Did - Choose to eat the dog.

Choose to eat the dog. Willing and Able - Sacrifice 1,000 followers.

Sacrifice 1,000 followers. Embrace the Madness - Reach the maximum level of cult fanaticism.

Reach the maximum level of cult fanaticism. The Horned Destiny - Finish the Goatmarsh.

Finish the Goatmarsh. Echoes of the Past - Finish the Forgotten Passage.

For more guides on Worshippers of Cthulhu, stay tuned.

