Wuchang Fallen Feathers 1.5.1 update patch notes (August 22): New additions and fixes

505 Games and Leenzee have released the new Wuchang Fallen Feathers 1.5.1 update to fix a couple of issues plaguing the game. It is more of a small hotfix patch than a proper update, and was issued for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S on August 22, 2025. The update is now available across all platforms where the game is available.Let's take a look at the Wuchang Fallen Feathers 1.5.1 update patch notes to see what changes the developers have made to fix the issues.Wuchang Fallen Feathers 1.5.1 update patch notesHere are the complete Wuchang Fallen Feathers 1.5.1 update patch notes.PCFixed an issue where Red Mercury Essence could be infinitely refined in the Impetus Repository system.Fixed an issue where the damage reduction cap could stack beyond 100%.Fixed an issue in certain quest lines that prevented players from unlocking achievements.Fixed an issue with PS5 controller input.Added a new “NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency” option in the settings menuBased on an RTX 3070 (8GB) GPU, with Overall Quality set to High by default, DLSS set to Performance mode, V-Sync enabled, running on a 1440p monitor with a 120Hz refresh rate, enabling NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency further reduces input latency (PCL). Results may vary depending on different hardware configurations.Reduced VRAM usage, improving performance and stability on some PC configurations.Based on an RTX 3070 (8GB) GPU, with Overall Quality set to High by default, DLSS set to Performance mode, running on a 1440p monitor with a 120Hz refresh rate, VRAM usage at the Shrine in Lightzen Temple was further reduced. Results may vary depending on different hardware configurations.Fixed several crash issues.ConsolesFixed an issue where Red Mercury Essence could be infinitely refined in the Impetus Repository system.Fixed an issue where the damage reduction cap could stack beyond 100%.Fixed an issue in certain quest lines that prevented players from unlocking achievements.Fixed an issue with PS5 controller input (PS5 Only).That covers everything introduced to the game with the Wuchang Fallen Feathers 1.5.1 update. Leenzee's debut souls-like title, while seeing success, was criticized for its rough performance across all platforms. Thankfully, the developers are slowly fixing those issues. Previously, they introduced the Wuchang Fallen Feathers 1.5 update, which addressed some of these problems.