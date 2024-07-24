Wuthering Waves 1.3 banners and character leaks

Kuro Games recently announced that the Wuthering Waves 1.3 update will release two new playable characters, namely The Shorekeeper and Youhu. The former is a 5-star Resonator and the latter is a 4-star Resonator. It should be noted that the developers have only revealed one new 5-star unit for the new update, meaning that the other Convene Event will likely be a rerun banner.

Luckily, the latest leaks hint at a potential return of a character from version 1.0. This article will briefly discuss the upcoming Wuthering Waves 1.3 characters and banner leaks.

Note: Some aspects of the article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take unofficial info with a grain of salt.

Wuthering Waves 1.3 characters and rerun leaks

Expand Tweet

Trending

Wuthering Waves 1.3 will only release two new Resonators named The Shorekeeper and Youhu. The official drip marketing didn't reveal a lot of information so not much is known about these characters as of this writing. The Shorekeeper is a 5-star Resonator from the Black Shores. Meanwhile, Youhu is a 4-star unit from Huanglong.

Xiangli Yao's banner will last until September 28, 2024, so one can expect version 1.3 to go live on September 29, 2024. This will also likely be the release date of The Shorekeeper since she is the only new 5-star character and is expected to be in the first phase. It is unclear when Youhu will debut in the game, but based on the drip marketing order, she might also be in the first half.

According to the latest beta leaks via Donut, the Shorekeeper appears to be a Spectro unit that uses a Rectifier. Meanwhile, Youhu is a Glacio unit that wields Gauntlets. The leaker has a decent track record and the info is from the beta so it is likely credible. That said, it is still subject to change.

On a related note, players can expect more leaks about these characters' abilities and playstyle soon since the version 1.3 beta has started.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Shorekeeper kit leaks

Expand Tweet

It is safe to assume that version 1.3 will feature the first 5-star character rerun banner since there will only be one new 5-star in this update. Unsurprisingly, Donut has claimed that Jiyan will likely get his first rerun banner in the second half of the upcoming update. Naturally, Rovers can also expect his signature weapon to be available on the Weapon Event banner.

That said, if Jiyan doesn't get a rerun, then the only other viable option for a rerun is Yinlin. In any case, it is still pretty early to tell and Rovers must wait for further announcements from the developers for more details.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!