Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream code release date and time

The Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream is scheduled for February 7, 2025, at 7 pm (UTC+8). Rovers can look forward to a ton of exciting new updates and information about the upcoming version during the broadcast. Furthermore, similar to the previous livestream, the developers will likely share three codes that can be redeemed for several in-game rewards, such as Astrites and Shell Credits.

This article will briefly cover the Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream timings for the new redemption codes. Players new to the game can also find a simple guide on how to redeem a code.

Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream date and time for redemption codes

The Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream will begin on February 7, 2025, at 7 pm (UTC+8). While the developers will share a lot of information on the new version, Rovers can also look forward to the redemption codes. Redeeming these codes will give a player up to 300 Astrites. Based on the previous livestream codes, one might even get more rewards, such as Resonance Potion and Shell Credit.

Below is a list of dates and timings for the version 2.1 livestream in different time zones:

Pacific Standard Time (PST) : February 7, 2025, at 3 am

: February 7, 2025, at 3 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) : February 7, 2025, at 6 am

: February 7, 2025, at 6 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) : February 7, 2025, at 11 am

: February 7, 2025, at 11 am Central European Time (CET) : February 7, 2025, at 12 pm

: February 7, 2025, at 12 pm India Standard Time (IST) : February 7, 2025, at 4:30 pm

: February 7, 2025, at 4:30 pm Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : February 7, 2025, at 7 pm

: February 7, 2025, at 7 pm Japan Standard Time (JST) : February 7, 2025, at 8 pm

: February 7, 2025, at 8 pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): February 7, 2025, at 10 pm

Here's a countdown that shows the time until the livestream:

The redemption codes will be revealed on different time stamps during the livestream, so make sure not to miss it.

How to redeem codes in Wuthering Waves

Redeem code in WuWa (Image via Kuro Games)

As of version 2.0, there's only one way to redeem a code in WuWa. Beginners who do not know how to do it can follow these steps:

Log in to the game and open the main menu .

. Go to Settings and click Other (second last option).

and click (second last option). Click Redeem and enter the valid code.

Finally, press confirm and claim the rewards from the in-game mailbox.

