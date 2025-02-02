Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream date, time, and countdown

Kuro Games has officially announced a Special Broadcast for the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.1 update. It will be livestreamed on February 7, 2025, at 7 pm (UTC+8). During the livestream, the developers will share important news and updates for the new version. This includes character showcases, event banners, limited-time events, story content, and a new region.

Rovers interested in watching the broadcast can do so on the game's official YouTube and Twitch channels. This article will cover the Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream timings for different time zones and feature a countdown showing the time until the show.

Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream date and countdown

The Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream will begin on February 7, 2025, at 7 pm (UTC+8). As mentioned, the developers will reveal all the upcoming news and other information related to the new version during the broadcast. The exact timings for the livestream will vary for each player because of the difference in time zone.

Listed below are the Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream dates and timings in different regions:

Pacific Standard Time (PST) : February 7, 2025, at 3 am

: February 7, 2025, at 3 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) : February 7, 2025, at 6 am

: February 7, 2025, at 6 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) : February 7, 2025, at 11 am

: February 7, 2025, at 11 am Central European Time (CET) : February 7, 2025, at 12 pm

: February 7, 2025, at 12 pm India Standard Time (IST) : February 7, 2025, at 4:30 pm

: February 7, 2025, at 4:30 pm Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : February 7, 2025, at 7 pm

: February 7, 2025, at 7 pm Japan Standard Time (JST) : February 7, 2025, at 8 pm

: February 7, 2025, at 8 pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): February 7, 2025, at 10 pm

In addition, here is a universal countdown that shows the exact time until the livestream begins:

Players who wish to watch the livestream can head to the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels before the countdown hits zero.

Expected announcements in version 2.1 livestream

Phoebe and Brant are the new playable characters in version 2.1 (Image via Kuro Games)

Here is a list of announcements that Rovers can look forward to in the upcoming version 2.1 livestream:

Phoebe and Brant's gameplay showcase

New weapons

Event banners

New region

Events

Story teaser

Character companion stories

Recurring login event

Livestream code

Potential QoL optimizations

Version 2.1 will be released on February 13, 2025, and is set to be a major update for Rinascita. Rovers can expect a lot of exciting new content, especially the playable characters and the new area.

