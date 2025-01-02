Wuthering Waves Carlotta Resonance Chain guide

Carlotta in Wuthering Waves is a new 5-star Glacio character who uses Pistols. She is an amazing damage dealer and relies on every aspect of her kit, including her Resonance Skill, Basic Attacks, and Heavy Attacks, to deal damage. Naturally, when the Sequence Nodes on her Resonance Chain are unlocked, her potential increases significantly.

This article briefly covers the effects of all six of Carlotta's Sequence Nodes in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Carlotta Resonance Chain and Sequence Node guide

Sequence Chain #1 - Beauty Blazes Brightest Before It Fades

S1 - Beauty Blazes Brightest Before It Fades (Image via Kuro Games)

"When Carlotta deals DMG to a target inflicted with Deconstruction, the Crit. Rate of this instance of DMG is increased by 12.5%. When Resonance Skill Chromatic Splendor hits a target inflicted with Dispersion, Carlotta additionally restores 30 points of Substance." (In-game description)

Trending

Carlotta's S1 increases her Crit. Rate when she deals DMG to enemies inflicted with Deconstruction. Furthermore, she restores Substance points when her Skill Chromatic Splendor hits an enemy inflicted with Dispersion. For an early node, it is pretty nice, and even F2P players can go for this.

Sequence Node #2 - Fallen Petals Give Life to New Blooms

S2 - Fallen Petals Give Life to New Blooms (Image via Kuro Games)

"The DMG Multiplier of Resonance Liberation Fatal Finale is increased by 126%." (In-game description)

Unlocking Carlotta's S2 increases her Fatale Finale DMG. While it is a part of her Resonance Liberation, it is considered Resonance Skill DMG.

Also read: How to get Sanhua's skin for free in Wuthering Waves 2.0

Sequence Node #3 - Adelante, Cortado, Spinning in Grace

S3 - Adelante, Cortado, Spinning in Grace (Image via Kuro Games)

"Enable Outro Skill Kaleidoscope Sparks: Deal 1 additional strike at the end of Outro Skill Closing Remark, dealing Glacio DMG equal to 1032.18% of Carlotta's ATK. The DMG Multiplier of Resonance Skill Art of Violence and Resonance Skill Chromatic Splendor is increased by 93%." (In-game description)

Carlotta's S3 enhances her Outro Skill DMG, dealing extra damage. Furthermore, her Resonance Skills Art of Violence and Chromactic Splendor DMG Multiplier significantly increase, making it an amazing boost to her kit.

Sequence Node #4 - Yesterday's Raindrops Make Finest Wine

S4 - Yesterday's Raindrops Make Finest Wine (Image via Kuro Games)

"Casting Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack Containment Tactics, and Heavy Attack Imminent Oblivion grants all team members 25% Resonance Skill DMG Bonus for 30s." (In-game description)

Carlotta can also provide some buffs after unlocking her fourth Sequence Node. The entire party's Resonance Skill DMG receives buffs after she uses her regular Heavy Attacks and enhanced Heavy Attacks. This can slightly increase her damage output and is also viable with team members who like to deal damage via Resonance Skill.

Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.0 major events and rewards

Sequence Node #5 - Toast to Past, Today, and Every Day to Come

S5 - Toast to Past, Today, and Every Day to Come (Image via Kuro Games)

"The DMG Multiplier of Heavy Attack Imminent Oblivion is increased by 47%" (In-game description)

Carlotta's S5 is decent since it increases her enhanced Heavy Attack DMG bonus.

Sequence Node #6 - As the Curtain Falls, I Remain What I Am

S6 - As the Curtain Falls, I Remain What I Am (Image via Kuro Games)

"Shots of Resonance Liberation Death Knell deal higher DMG and shoot out double the number of crystal shards, representing a total increase of 186.6% in the DMG Multiplier of Resonance Liberation Death Knell. Shots of Resonance Liberation Death Knell inflict Scattering on targets when hit, during which the target is immobilized. This effect is removed after 1.5s or when the target receives DMG." (In-game description)

Carlotta's S6 greatly boosts her Resonance Liberation DMG, significantly increasing her overall damage output. Furthermore, it immobilizes the enemy when she hits them with her ultimate.

Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.0 optimizations and new features

Carlotta has amazing Sequence Nodes (Image via Kuro Games)

Overall, all of Carlotta's six Sequence Nodes are amazing and give her a lot of buffs. Rovers who wish to whale and unlock all of them can definitely do so since she is a top-tier DPS unit.

Carlotta's S2 is a good stopping point for light spenders in Wuthering Waves. Even F2P players who have been saving Astrites can try for her S1 since the Crit. Rate bonus is nice.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.