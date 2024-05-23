Wuthering Waves Chixia ascension materials

By Virat Fumakia
Modified May 23, 2024 05:27 GMT
chixia ascension materials
This article lists all items needed to ascend Chixia in Wuthering Waves. (Image via Kuro Games)

Chixia in Wuthering Waves is a 4-star character from the Fusion attribute. She is a main DPS (Damage Per Second) unit who wields a Pistol as her preferred weapon. As one of the junior members of Jinzhou Patrollers, she roams Jinzhou City leaving a fiery mark wherever she goes. She is widely adored by everyone there due to her helping and jubilant nature.

For players who have obtained this 4-star character and wish to build her, this article will list all the ascension materials for Chixia in Wuthering Waves.

In order to level up Chixia to the maximum of Rank 6 in Wuthering Waves, players will need the following ascension materials:

RankMaterials RequiredShell Credits
Rank 1 (Level 20)4x LF Whisperin Core5000
Rank 2 (Level 40)4x MF Whisperin Core, 3x Rage Tacet Core, 4x Belle Poppy Flower10,000
Rank 3 (Level 50)8x MF Whisperin Core, 6x Rage Tacet Core, 8x Belle Poppy Flower15,000
Rank 4 (Level 60)4x HF Whisperin Core, 9x Rage Tacet Core, 12x Belle Poppy Flower20,000
Rank 5 (Level 70)8x HF Whisperin Core, 12x Rage Tacet Core, 16x Belle Poppy Flower40,000
Rank 6 (Level 80)4x FF Whisperin Core, 16x Rage Tacet Core, 20x Belle Poppy Flower
80,000

Let's take a look at the total amounts of all resources needed for Chixia's ascension:

  • 60x Belle Poppy Flowers
  • 29x LF Whisperin Core
  • 40x MF Whisperin Core
  • 52x HF Whisperin Core
  • 61x FF Whisperin Core
  • 46x Rage Tacet Core
  • 25x Impure Phlogistons
  • 28x Extracted Phlogistons
  • 55x Refined Phlogistons
  • 67x Flawless Phlogistons
  • 26x Monument Bell
  • 2,200,000 Shell Credits

Wuthering Waves Chixia ascension material farming route and locations

Belle Poppy Flowers

Belle Poppy Flowers spawn near the entrance of the Port City of Guixu. You can harvest two to four flowers from each location for Chixia. The interactive map above showcases their general location in the game.

To efficiently farm Belle Poppy Flowers, you should unlock all nearby Resonance Beacons.

LF/MF/HF/FF Whisperin Core

Whisperin Core, as seen in-game (Image via Kuro Games)

Whisperin Cores are in-game ascension materials that can be obtained by defeating Tacet Discords in the open world. They come in different rarities and you can synthesize cores of high rarity as required.

Rage Tacet Core

youtube-cover

Rage Tacet Core is an in-game material that drops after defeating the Inferno Rider boss monster located in the Port City of Guixu. You will have to defeat him multiple times to obtain 46 of this item.

Impure/Extracted/Refined/Flawless Phlogistons

More information about this item will be added soon.

Monument Bell

Monument Bell boss enemy (Image via Kuro Games || YouTube/Gomuseo)

Monument Bells are in-game ascension materials that can be collected by defeating the Bell-Borne Geochelone boss monster, who is located at the Tolling Stream in Gorges of Spirit.

