Chixia in Wuthering Waves is a 4-star character from the Fusion attribute. She is a main DPS (Damage Per Second) unit who wields a Pistol as her preferred weapon. As one of the junior members of Jinzhou Patrollers, she roams Jinzhou City leaving a fiery mark wherever she goes. She is widely adored by everyone there due to her helping and jubilant nature.
For players who have obtained this 4-star character and wish to build her, this article will list all the ascension materials for Chixia in Wuthering Waves.
Wuthering Waves Chixia ascension materials
In order to level up Chixia to the maximum of Rank 6 in Wuthering Waves, players will need the following ascension materials:
Let's take a look at the total amounts of all resources needed for Chixia's ascension:
- 60x Belle Poppy Flowers
- 29x LF Whisperin Core
- 40x MF Whisperin Core
- 52x HF Whisperin Core
- 61x FF Whisperin Core
- 46x Rage Tacet Core
- 25x Impure Phlogistons
- 28x Extracted Phlogistons
- 55x Refined Phlogistons
- 67x Flawless Phlogistons
- 26x Monument Bell
- 2,200,000 Shell Credits
Wuthering Waves Chixia ascension material farming route and locations
Belle Poppy Flowers
Belle Poppy Flowers spawn near the entrance of the Port City of Guixu. You can harvest two to four flowers from each location for Chixia. The interactive map above showcases their general location in the game.
To efficiently farm Belle Poppy Flowers, you should unlock all nearby Resonance Beacons.
LF/MF/HF/FF Whisperin Core
Whisperin Cores are in-game ascension materials that can be obtained by defeating Tacet Discords in the open world. They come in different rarities and you can synthesize cores of high rarity as required.
Rage Tacet Core
Rage Tacet Core is an in-game material that drops after defeating the Inferno Rider boss monster located in the Port City of Guixu. You will have to defeat him multiple times to obtain 46 of this item.
Impure/Extracted/Refined/Flawless Phlogistons
Monument Bell
Monument Bells are in-game ascension materials that can be collected by defeating the Bell-Borne Geochelone boss monster, who is located at the Tolling Stream in Gorges of Spirit.
