Wuthering Waves launcher installation and launch issues: Official fix and other solutions

Wuthering Waves might be difficult to install and operate, especially if you keep getting issues like launcher installation and launch errors. Official patches and other solutions are included in this guide to guarantee a seamless installation and launch. These instructions will help you fix frequent problems and continue playing without interruptions.

Whether you need to update your operating system, reinstall essential files, or troubleshoot issues unique to your system, this comprehensive guide provides easy-to-follow instructions to help you get Wuthering Waves operating smoothly.

Official Fixes of Wuthering Waves launcher installation and launch issues

Expand Tweet

The official actions that the developers advise taking if you run into the Wuthering Waves launcher installation and launch issues are as follows:

1) Reinstall the launcher

A straightforward reinstallation may fix the problem in certain cases. After removing the launcher and client from the official website, download and install them once more.

2) Installing necessary files

If the issue persists after reinstallation, follow these steps based on when the launcher installation and launch issues occur:

a) Launcher installation error:

Click this link to download the Visual C++ Redistributable package for Visual Studio x86.

Launch the downloaded file to finish the installation process.

Reinstall the launcher of this game.

b) Launcher error when trying to run it:

The Visual C++ Redistributable package can be downloaded in 64-bit form from this link.

Put the package in place.

Reinstall the game launcher.

Other solutions for Wuthering Waves launcher installation and launch issues

Expand Tweet

Note that these possible fixes aren't guaranteed to resolve the issue.

1) Update your Windows operating system

Verify the version of Windows on your computer. Missing system updates might occasionally result in problems installing new software. To check for updates, navigate to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update.

2) Turn off antivirus software for a while

Antivirus software could unintentionally mark the launcher as dangerous, preventing it from running. Put your antivirus program on temporary hiatus and give the launcher another go. If this fixes the problem, ensure your antivirus program has an exemption for the launcher.

3) Run as administrator

Using administrator credentials to run the launcher can occasionally get around permission problems. Using the launcher executable, right-click and choose "Run as administrator."

4) Verify system requirements

Make sure your system satisfies the minimal specifications needed to run this game. Inadequate hardware specifications can lead to several problems with installation and gameplay.

You should be able to fix the majority of installation and game launch issues by following these procedures for this game. If issues continue, you should think about contacting the game's support staff for more help. You may have a flawless gaming experience free from technological hiccups with these options.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and guides on Wuthering Waves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback