Wuthering Waves Lunite Subscription guide: Benefits, duration and is it worth it?

Wuthering Waves is a new action role-playing gacha game launched by Kuro Games offering amazing character rosters that players would love to acquire. Characters can be obtained from limited and permanent banners using Astrite, a premium in-game currency in the game. However, it is scarcely available making it a vital and limited resource. Naturally, players will look for different ways they can earn more Astrites.

Those willing to spend money on Wuthering Waves can purchase the Lunite subscription. It's a monthly pass that provides Astrites and gives you a significant edge over F2P players. This article provides a comprehensive guide for players to learn all about the Lunite Subscription and determines whether is it worth buying.

Wuthering Waves Lunite Subscription Guide

In-game preview of monthly pass (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves has a monthly pass called Lunite Subscription, similar to Blessing of Welkin Moon in Genshin Impact, and Express Supply Pass in Honkai: Star Rail.

This monthly pass will cost players $4.99 to activate and is a great way to earn additional Astrite for your summons by simply logging into the game daily. Upon activation, you immediately receive 300 Lunite and 90 Astrite every day when you log in. If you want more premium currency for your summons, the Lunite can later be converted into Astrite.

The Lunite Subscription will last 30 days, irrespective of whether you log in daily to claim your 90 Astrites or not. Keep in mind that the subscription will not be renewed automatically after its duration ends. So players will have to manually purchase the monthly pass from the Wuthering Wavs store if they want to continue.

Benefits of Lunite Subscription in Wuthering Waves

A monthly pass has more bang for your buck (Image via Kuro Games)

Here is a quick overview of all the benefits you get from the monthly pass:

It is cost-efficient

Provides additional Astrites for summons

Provides Lunite for in-game purchases

Compared to other microtransactions, Lunite Subscription is the most cost-effective option for players. With this, you can earn 2700-3000 Astrite or 15+ pulls more than an average F2P player. Continuous purchase of the monthly will only widen that gap.

This subscription also helps you obtain Lunite, another premium currency that can be used to make any in-game purchases. As stated earlier, you can also convert them into Astrites for more summons.

Wuthering Waves Lunite Subscription: Is it worth it?

It's always good to have more Astrite (Image via Kuro Games)

Lunite Subscription requires players to log in consecutively for 30 days to get the maximum value out of the monthly pass. So, whether it is worth buying depends on a player's gameplay and spending habits on gacha games like Wuthering Waves.

The monthly pass will provide insane value for the low to mid-spenders and those who are consistent with the game. The additional pulls will allow them to summon more, increasing chances of obtaining 4-star and 5-star characters or weapons. However, if you are a whale who spends tons of money or login irregularly in the game, this monthly pass might not be for you.

