Mortefi in Wuthering Waves is a 4-star character from the Fusion attribute who uses a Pistol as his weapon of choice. The renowned scholar at the esteemed Huaxu Academy is one of the youngest prodigies in the New Federation and is widely acclaimed for his scientific temper. As a sub-DPS unit, he requires low field time and is capable of buffing the damage of his teammates by a significant margin.
For players who have obtained this 4-star character and wish to build him, this article will list all the ascension materials for Mortefi in Wuthering Waves.
Wuthering Waves Mortefi ascension materials
To level up Mortefi to the maximum of Rank 6 in Wuthering Waves, you need the following ascension materials:
Let's take a look at the total amounts of all resources needed for Mortefi's ascension:
- 60x Coriolus Flowers
- 29x LF Whisperin Core
- 40x MF Whisperin Core
- 52x HF Whisperin Core
- 61x FF Whisperin Core
- 46x Rage Tacet Core
- 25x Impure Phlogistons
- 28x Extracted Phlogistons
- 55x Refined Phlogistons
- 67x Flawless Phlogistons
- 26x Monument Bell
- 2,200,000 Shell Credits
Wuthering Waves Mortefi ascension material farming route and locations
Coriolus Flowers
Coriolus Flowers in Wuthering Waves can be found around the Dim Forest. These plants are essentially mushrooms that grow on either rocks or logs. You can harvest one or two Coriolus Flowers at each location shown on the interactive map above.
It is recommended to unlock all Resonance Beacons in the area to quickly farm the resource for Mortefi.
LF/MF/HF/FF Whisperin Core
Whisperin Cores are in-game items that drop after defeating various types of Tacet Discords in the overworld. While you can initially only obtain Whisperin Cores of lower rarity, you can synthesize the ones with a higher rarity.
Rage Tacet Core
Rage Tacet Core is an in-game material that drops after beating the Inferno Rider boss monster. You will need 46 of this item and will have to defeat the boss several times at its location in the Port City of Guixu.
Impure/Extracted/Refined/Flawless Phlogistons
Monument Bell
You will need to defeat Bell-Borne Geochelone boss monster to obtain Monument Bell for Mortefi. The enemy can be found at the Tolling Stream in Gorges of Spirit.
