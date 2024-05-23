Wuthering Waves Mortefi ascension materials

By Virat Fumakia
Modified May 23, 2024 05:28 GMT
This article lists all items needed for Mortefi's ascension in Wuthering Waves. (Image via Kuro Games)

Mortefi in Wuthering Waves is a 4-star character from the Fusion attribute who uses a Pistol as his weapon of choice. The renowned scholar at the esteemed Huaxu Academy is one of the youngest prodigies in the New Federation and is widely acclaimed for his scientific temper. As a sub-DPS unit, he requires low field time and is capable of buffing the damage of his teammates by a significant margin.

For players who have obtained this 4-star character and wish to build him, this article will list all the ascension materials for Mortefi in Wuthering Waves.

To level up Mortefi to the maximum of Rank 6 in Wuthering Waves, you need the following ascension materials:

RankMaterials RequiredShell Credits
Rank 1 (Level 20)4x LF Whisperin Core5000
Rank 2 (Level 40)4x MF Whisperin Core, 3x Rage Tacet Core, 4x Coriolus Flower10,000
Rank 3 (Level 50)8x MF Whisperin Core, 6x Rage Tacet Core, 8x Coriolus Flower15,000
Rank 4 (Level 60)4x HF Whisperin Core, 9x Rage Tacet Core, 12x Coriolus Flower20,000
Rank 5 (Level 70)8x HF Whisperin Core, 12x Rage Tacet Core, 16x Coriolus Flower40,000
Rank 6 (Level 80)4x FF Whisperin Core, 16x Rage Tacet Core, 20x Coriolus Flower80,000

Let's take a look at the total amounts of all resources needed for Mortefi's ascension:

  • 60x Coriolus Flowers
  • 29x LF Whisperin Core
  • 40x MF Whisperin Core
  • 52x HF Whisperin Core
  • 61x FF Whisperin Core
  • 46x Rage Tacet Core
  • 25x Impure Phlogistons
  • 28x Extracted Phlogistons
  • 55x Refined Phlogistons
  • 67x Flawless Phlogistons
  • 26x Monument Bell
  • 2,200,000 Shell Credits

Wuthering Waves Mortefi ascension material farming route and locations

Coriolus Flowers

Coriolus Flowers in Wuthering Waves can be found around the Dim Forest. These plants are essentially mushrooms that grow on either rocks or logs. You can harvest one or two Coriolus Flowers at each location shown on the interactive map above.

It is recommended to unlock all Resonance Beacons in the area to quickly farm the resource for Mortefi.

LF/MF/HF/FF Whisperin Core

Whisperin Core, as seen in-game (Image via Kuro Games)
Whisperin Cores are in-game items that drop after defeating various types of Tacet Discords in the overworld. While you can initially only obtain Whisperin Cores of lower rarity, you can synthesize the ones with a higher rarity.

Rage Tacet Core

youtube-cover

Rage Tacet Core is an in-game material that drops after beating the Inferno Rider boss monster. You will need 46 of this item and will have to defeat the boss several times at its location in the Port City of Guixu.

Impure/Extracted/Refined/Flawless Phlogistons

More information about how to obtain this item will be added soon.

Monument Bell

How to get Monument Bell (Image via Kuro Games)
You will need to defeat Bell-Borne Geochelone boss monster to obtain Monument Bell for Mortefi. The enemy can be found at the Tolling Stream in Gorges of Spirit.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub.

