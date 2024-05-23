Mortefi in Wuthering Waves is a 4-star character from the Fusion attribute who uses a Pistol as his weapon of choice. The renowned scholar at the esteemed Huaxu Academy is one of the youngest prodigies in the New Federation and is widely acclaimed for his scientific temper. As a sub-DPS unit, he requires low field time and is capable of buffing the damage of his teammates by a significant margin.

For players who have obtained this 4-star character and wish to build him, this article will list all the ascension materials for Mortefi in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Mortefi ascension materials

To level up Mortefi to the maximum of Rank 6 in Wuthering Waves, you need the following ascension materials:

Rank Materials Required Shell Credits Rank 1 (Level 20) 4x LF Whisperin Core 5000 Rank 2 (Level 40) 4x MF Whisperin Core, 3x Rage Tacet Core, 4x Coriolus Flower 10,000 Rank 3 (Level 50) 8x MF Whisperin Core, 6x Rage Tacet Core, 8x Coriolus Flower 15,000 Rank 4 (Level 60) 4x HF Whisperin Core, 9x Rage Tacet Core, 12x Coriolus Flower 20,000 Rank 5 (Level 70) 8x HF Whisperin Core, 12x Rage Tacet Core, 16x Coriolus Flower 40,000 Rank 6 (Level 80) 4x FF Whisperin Core, 16x Rage Tacet Core, 20x Coriolus Flower 80,000

Let's take a look at the total amounts of all resources needed for Mortefi's ascension:

60x Coriolus Flowers

29x LF Whisperin Core

40x MF Whisperin Core

52x HF Whisperin Core

61x FF Whisperin Core

46x Rage Tacet Core

25x Impure Phlogistons

28x Extracted Phlogistons

55x Refined Phlogistons

67x Flawless Phlogistons

26x Monument Bell

2,200,000 Shell Credits

Wuthering Waves Mortefi ascension material farming route and locations

Coriolus Flowers

Coriolus Flowers in Wuthering Waves can be found around the Dim Forest. These plants are essentially mushrooms that grow on either rocks or logs. You can harvest one or two Coriolus Flowers at each location shown on the interactive map above.

It is recommended to unlock all Resonance Beacons in the area to quickly farm the resource for Mortefi.

LF/MF/HF/FF Whisperin Core

Whisperin Core, as seen in-game (Image via Kuro Games)

Whisperin Cores are in-game items that drop after defeating various types of Tacet Discords in the overworld. While you can initially only obtain Whisperin Cores of lower rarity, you can synthesize the ones with a higher rarity.

Rage Tacet Core

Rage Tacet Core is an in-game material that drops after beating the Inferno Rider boss monster. You will need 46 of this item and will have to defeat the boss several times at its location in the Port City of Guixu.

Impure/Extracted/Refined/Flawless Phlogistons

Monument Bell

How to get Monument Bell (Image via Kuro Games)

You will need to defeat Bell-Borne Geochelone boss monster to obtain Monument Bell for Mortefi. The enemy can be found at the Tolling Stream in Gorges of Spirit.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub.

