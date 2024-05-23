"Wuthering Waves Official Launch Soon" error solution: How to log back in after logging out

Wuthering Waves has just been released globally on May 23, 2024, and players are flocking to the title to experience the latest action adventure RPG from Kuro Game Studio. However, it appears an issue has been plaguing the community and preventing them from logging in to the game. Several players have reported facing the "Wuthering Waves Official Launch Soon" error with no way to get past it.

This article will provide workarounds to help you successfully log in to the game and resolve the "Wuthering Waves Official Launch Soon" error.

Wuthering Waves official Launch soon error: Official solution and how to log back in

While Wuthering Waves has had a relatively smooth release, one particular issue bug seems to hinder the player experience. It appears that when gamers try to log in to the game after logging out, they often face the "Wuthering Waves Official Launch Soon" error, suggesting the game is yet to be released.

Kuro Games' announcement (Image via YouTube/@wutheringwaves3352)

Being stuck at the home screen with no way of getting past this issue can frustrate players. In light of several complaints, Kuro Game Studio has made an official announcement, indicating the problem is being worked on and providing a temporary workaround for players.

Let's take a look at how you can get past the issue:

If you are continuously being met with the "Wuthering Waves Official Launch Soon" dialog box, first restart the title and return to the home screen.

Click on the Tools option on the home screen (Image via Kuro Game Studio)

Now instead of trying to enter the game, click on Tools, which is the third option in the top-right corner.

Once the dialog box opens, select the Upload Log option to proceed.

Upload Log option (Image via Kuro Game Studio)

Here, you will be asked to upload your game log to the server to aid them in resolving the issue. However, before doing so, make sure you are connected to a Wi-Fi network or have adequate mobile data.

Afterward, click on the check mark stating "Upload Log to help us locate the issue" and select Upload.

Check the option and proceed to upload the log (Image via Kuro Game Studio)

Following this, it will take a few minutes to upload the necessary data. Once it is complete, return to the home page and try to log in to the game again. You will possibly be able to enter the game now.

Alternatively, the developers also suggest switching your Wi-Fi network if the issue persists.

