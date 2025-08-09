Wuthering Waves Overflowing Picture Book Day 3 guide

The third stage in Wuthering Waves' ongoing Overflowing Picture Book event is now available, and it's called Ragunna Memories. Like the second stage, you must solve all three puzzles by turning all the tiles into the red color within the set number of moves. Completing all the challenges will give you several rewards, including Astrites, Premium Sealed Tube, and Shell Credits.
Here's a guide for solving all three Ragunna Memories puzzles in the Overflowing Picture Book event in Wuthering Waves.
Wuthering Waves Overflowing Picture Book Day 3: Ragunna Memories guide
Ragunna Memories: Easy
Here's how you can solve the Easy mode in the Ragunna Memories stage:
- Pick yellow and turn the green tiles into yellow.
- Switch to blue and paint the yellow tiles blue.
- Switch to red and turn the blue tiles red.
This will complete the first puzzle, and you will get the following rewards:
- Astrite x 20
- Shell Credit x 20000
- Premium Sealed Tube x 2
Ragunna Memories: Normal
Follow these steps to solve the Normal mode puzzle in Overflowing Picture Book's Ragunna Memories stage:
- Pick yellow and turn the three blue tiles near the center into yellow.
- Switch to green and paint the yellow tiles green.
- Switch to blue and paint the green tiles blue.
- Choose red to turn all the blue tiles red.
You will get the following rewards for completing the second challenge:
- Astrite x 30
- Shell Credit x 30000
- Premium Sealed Tube x 2
Ragunna Memories: Difficult
Follow these steps to complete the Difficult mode in the Ragunna Memories:
- Select green and turn the yellow tiles in the center into green.
- Switch yellow and turn the green tiles into yellow.
- Switch to blue and paint the yellow tiles blue.
- Select red and paint the blue tiles red.
This will complete the last puzzle on day three of the Overflowing Picture Book event in WuWa, and you will get the following rewards:
- Forgery Advanced Supply x 3
- Advanced Enclosure Tank x 6
- Shell Credit x 30000
You can open the Supply boxes and Enclosure Tanks from your inventory to get weapons and skills level-up materials.
This concludes the Overflowing Picture Book day three, Ragunna Memories, puzzle guide.
