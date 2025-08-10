Wuthering Waves Overflowing Picture Book Day 4 guide

The fourth challenge in Wuthering Waves' Overflowing Picture Book event is now available and is titled Forest in Dawn. This time, you must solve the puzzles by turning all the tiles into green color within the set number of moves. As a reward for completing the challenges, you will get in-game items such as Astrites, Premium Resonance Potion, and Forgery Advanced Supply.

This article will provide a simple guide on how to solve all the Forest in Dawn puzzles in the Overflowing Picture Book event.

Wuthering Waves Overflowing Picture Book Day 4: Forest in Dawn guide

Forest in Dawn: Easy

Overflowing Picture Book Forest in Dawn: Easy (Image via Kuro Games)

Follow these steps to solve the Easy mode puzzle of the Forest in Dawn stage of the Overflowing Picture Book event:

Pick blue and turn the red tiles to blue.

Switch to yellow and paint the blue tiles yellow.

Select green and paint the yellow tiles green.

You will get the following rewards for solving the first puzzle on Day 4 of the event:

Astrite x 20

Shell Credit x 20000

Premium Resonance Potion x 2

Forest in Dawn: Normal

Overflowing Picture Book Forest in Dawn: Normal (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are the steps to solve the Forest in Dawn's Normal mode puzzle:

Select yellow and turn the blue tiles in the middle to yellow.

Switch to red and paint the yellow tiles red.

Switch to blue and paint the red tiles blue.

Select green and turn all the blue tiles to green.

This will complete the challenge, and you will get the following rewards in Wuthering Waves:

Astrite x 30

Shell Credit x 30000

Premium Resonance Potion x 2

Forest in Dawn: Difficult

Overflowing Picture Book Forest in Dawn: Difficult (Image via Kuro Games)

Following are the steps to solve the Difficult mode puzzle in Overflowing Picture Book's Forest in Dawn stage:

Paint the yellow tiles on the side with blue color.

Switch to yellow and paint the blue tiles yellow.

Switch to red and paint the yellow tiles blue.

Switch to green and paint the blue tiles green.

This will complete the third puzzle for Day 4 of the event. You will get the following rewards for solving it:

Forgery Advanced Supply x 3

Advanced Enclosure Tank x 6

Shell Credit x 30000

This concludes the Overflowing Picture Book Day 4 guide for Wuthering Waves.

