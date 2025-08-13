Wuthering Waves Overflowing Picture Book Day 7 guide

The last stage of the Overflowing Picture Book event is called the Dusk of Gold's Landing, and it's now available in Wuthering Waves. The first two puzzles in this stage are fairly easy, but the last one is pretty tricky. This time, you must complete the challenges by turning all the tiles to yellow, rewarding you with up to 70 Astrites, character and weapon level-up materials, and Shell Credit.

This article will guide you on how to solve the seventh puzzle of the Overflowing Picture Book event in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Overflowing Picture Book Day 7 - Dusk of Gold's Landing guide

Dusk of Gold's Landing: Easy

Overflowing Picture Book Dusk of Gold's Landing: Easy (Image via Kuro Games)

Follow these steps to solve the Easy mode puzzle of Dusk of Gold's Landing stage in the event:

Select the color red and turn the blue tiles red.

Switch to green and turn the red tiles green.

Switch to yellow and paint all the green tiles yellow.

Here are the rewards for solving the first puzzle:

Astrite x 30

Shell Credit x 20000

Premium Resonance Potion x 2

Dusk of Gold's Landing: Normal

Overflowing Picture Book Dusk of Gold's Landing: Normal (Image via Kuro Games)

Follow these steps to solve the Dusk of Gold's Landing Normal mode puzzle in the Overflowing Picture Book event:

Select green and turn the blue tiles green.

Switch to red and turn the green tiles red.

Switch to blue and paint the red tiles blue.

Select yellow and paint the blue tiles yellow.

You will get the following rewards for completing the challenge:

Astrite x 40

Shell Credit x 30000

Premium Resonance Potion x 2

Dusk of Gold's Landing: Difficult

Overflowing Picture Book Dusk of Gold's Landing: Difficult (Image via Kuro Games)

You can solve the Difficult mode puzzle in the last stage of the Overflowing Picture Book event in Wuthering Waves by following these steps:

Select green and turn the yellow tiles at the top into green.

Switch to red and paint the same spot to turn the green tiles red.

Switch to blue and paint the red tiles blue.

Switch to green again and turn the blue tiles green.

Choose yellow to turn the green tiles yellow.

This will complete the last challenge in the event, and you will get the following rewards:

Forgery Advanced Supply x 3

Advanced Enclosure Tank x 6

Shell Credit x 30000

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.

