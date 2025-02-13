Wuthering Waves Riccioli Islands Musicfly locations

Riccioli Islands is a group of small islands in Wuthering Waves located north of Ragunna City in Rinascita. While exploring these islands, you can find up to four Musicflies. Striking the Musicflies will give you Astrites and a Melody Box that unlocks a soundtrack. However, as the Musiclfies are pretty fast, carrying a unit with a large AoE is advised. Alternatively, you can use Jue Echo since it has a large AoE, which makes it easy to hit the Musicfly.

This article will cover the locations of all four Riccioli Islands Musicflies in Wuthering Waves.

All 4 Riccioli Islands Musicfly locations in Wuthering Waves

Riccioli Islands Musicfly #1

Musicfly on Drake's Island (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Use the Resonance Beacon on Drake's Island and head west. It is best to use the Flight utility since it is faster. You can find the first Musicfly on the small island west of the main Drake's Island. Get close to the fly and use an attack to hit it. This will reward you with five Astrites and the Sincerity Beneath the Mask Melody Box.

Riccioli Islands Musicfly #2

Musicfly in the Helm Village (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Teleport to the Port of Riccioli and head north toward the Helm Village. You can either use the Flight utility or take a Gondola. The Musicfly can be found flying near the wooden bridge in front of the large tower in Helm Village. Hit the Musicfly to get five Astrites and the Serenade Carried by the Waves Melody Box.

Riccioli Islands Musicfly #3

Musicfly in Serene Bay (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

After collecting the second Musicfly, you can head west towards Serene Bay using the Gondola. If you don't have a Gondola, then you can teleport back to the Port of Riccioli and ride one. Once you're there, go to the island in the north to find the Musicfly flying near the cliff. After finding it, hit the fly and add five Astrites and the Homebound Hour Melody Box to your kitty.

Riccioli Islands Musicfly #4

Musicfly in Reyes Ruins (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Once you've picked the third Musicfly, ride a Gondola and head north toward the small island northwest of Reyes Ruins. You will find the last Musicfly here. Collecting the fly will give you five Astrites and A Journey Concluded in the Tides Melody Box.

