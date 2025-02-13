Wuthering Waves Riccioli Islands Overflowing Palette locations guide

Riccioli Islands in Wuthering Waves is a group of islands located north of Ragunna City. While exploring the new map, you will find up to five Overflowing Palettes, which are morphed paintings that drain the energy out of the surroundings. To solve the puzzles at these locations, you must turn all the blocks into the specified color. Completing each challenge will give you Astrite and Resonant Calcite rewards.

This article lists the locations of all five Overflowing Palettes in the Riccioli Islands and provides a guide on how to solve them.

All 5 Riccioli Islands Overflowing Palette locations in Wuthering Waves

Overflowing Palette #1

Overflowing Palette in Port of Riccioli (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Start by using the Resonance Beacon in the Port of Riccioli and head east to find the first Overflowing Palette by the shore. Interact with it to start the challenge.

You must turn all the blocks into green to solve the puzzle. Follow these steps to complete the challenge:

Pick the yellow color and paint the blue blocks with it.

Switch to red and turn the yellow blocks into red.

Select green and turn all the red blocks into green.

This will solve the puzzle and give you 15 Astrites and 20 Resonant Calcite.

Overflowing Palette #2

Overflowing Palette in Helm Village (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

After solving the first puzzle, head northeast towards the Helm Village for the second Overflowing Palette.

This time, you must turn all the blocks into blue. You can follow these steps to solve the puzzle:

Pick green and turn the red blocks into green.

Select yellow and paint the green blocks with it.

Switch to blue and turn all the yellow blocks into blue.

Completing the challenge will give you 15 Astrites and 20 Resonant Calcite.

Overflowing Palette #3

Overflowing Palette in Drake's Island (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Use the Resonance Beacon on Drake's Island and jump off before using the flight utility to get to the top of the cliff in your northwest direction to find the third Overflowing Palette.

For this puzzle, you must turn all the blocks into red by following these steps:

Select green and turn the yellow blocks in the top left to green.

Switch to blue and paint the green blocks with it.

Pick red and paint all the blue and yellow blocks with it.

This will complete the challenge, and you will get the Astrite rewards.

Overflowing Palette #4

Overflowing Palette in Serene Bay (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

You can head back to the Port of Riccioli and ride a Gondola to the southern island of Serene Bay to find the fourth Overflowing Palette.

Turn all the blocks into yellow to solve the puzzle. You can follow these steps to complete the challenge:

Pick blue and paint the red blocks with it.

Select green and turn the blue blocks into green.

Switch to yellow and turn the green blocks into yellow.

This will complete the challenge, and you will get the Astrite rewards.

Overflowing Palette #5

This will be updated when there is more information available.

