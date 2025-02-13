Wuthering Waves Vault Underground Musicfly locations

Vault Underground in Wuthering Waves is a secret underground area located beneath the main Averardo Vault in Rinascita. You can find up to three Musicflies while exploring the location. Striking each will give you five Astrites and a Melody Box that unlocks a soundtrack at Aria Mummer Echo found across the Land of Echoes. But before you go find Musicflies, you must also unlock the Vault Underground map by completing the Silent as a Falling Leaf quest.

This article provides the locations of all three Vault Underground Musicflies in Wuthering Waves.

All 3 Vault Underground Musicfly locations in Wuthering Waves

Vault Underground Musicfly 1

A Musicfly in Echo Station (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Teleport to the Resonance Beacon in Echo Station and follow the path to enter the Echo Station Interior building. Then, turn left and head straight, and then take the stairs on your left to reach the terminus where you will find the first Musicfly in Vault Underground.

Trending

Approach it and perform any attack to hit it. Since they are fast, performing an attack with a large AoE is recommended. You can also use Jue Echo near the Musicfly, making it easier to hit. Once that is done, collect the Musicfly to get five Astrites and the Time Is Money Melody Box.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Penitent's End Musicfly locations

Vault Underground Musicfly 2

A Musicfly in Precious Metals and Artworks Depository (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Use the Resonance Beacon in the Precious Metals and Artworks Depository and go left before entering the building to find the second Musicfly in Vault Underground. Use any attack on it to collect it. This will give you five Astrites and the Full Metal Alert! Melody Box.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Fagaceae Peninsula Musicfly locations

Vault Underground Musicfly 3

A Musicfly in Echo Depository (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Open the map and teleport to Echo Depository, north of the Precious Metals and Artworks Depository. Then, look to your left to find the third Vault Underground Musicfly flying around the fountain. Get close to it and use any attack to hit it. This will give you five Astrites and the Entwined Footsteps Melody Box.

This concludes the Vault Underground Musicfly locations guide. Collecting all the Musicflies will give you 15 Astrites and three Melody Boxes.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.