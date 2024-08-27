Wuthering Waves Youhu ascension materials leaks

Recent leaks on Wuthering Waves suggest the potential materials required to ascend the upcoming 4-star character, Youhu. These leaks were originally made public on the website Hakush.in and reposted by @WuWa_Universe on their X account. Both sources have been around for a long time and are well-known among the community for providing reliable leaks on the upcoming content in Wuthering Waves.

This article will discuss the recent leaks on Youhu and go over the potential materials that could be needed to ascend her and level up her Forte Skills.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Shorekeeper ascension materials leak

NOTE: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Wuthering Waves: Youhu ascension materials leak

Based on the recent leaks that have surfaced for the upcoming characters in Wuthering Waves 1.3, the materials that could be required to upgrade Youhu to maximize her damage potential are mentioned below.

Ascension materials for Youhu

Here is a list of all the materials required to ascend Youhu to max Level 90:

Topological Singularity x 46

Violet Coral x 60

Crude Ring x 4

Basic Ring x 12

Improved Ring x 12

Tailored Ring x 4

Shell Credit x 230,000

Violet Coral is an ascension material that can be collected while exploring the overworld. It is commonly found in areas like the Norfall Barrens and Wuming Bay. The Crude/Basic/Improved/Tailored Ring can be farmed by defeating the Exiles in Wuthering Waves.

According to recent leaks, Topological Singularity could potentially be a new boss-drop ascension material that the players can farm by defeating a new overworld boss named Fallacy of No Return that may be introduced in the upcoming version 1.3 of Wuthering Waves.

Forte Skills Level-Up Materials for Youhu

Here is a list of all the materials required to level up her Forte Skills to max Level 10:

Monument Bell x 26

Cadence Seed x 25

Cadence Bud x 28

Cadence Leaf x 55

Cadence Blossom x 67

Crude Ring x 25

Basic Ring x 28

Improved Ring x 50

Tailored Ring x 47

Shell Credit x 2,030,000

The Monument Bell is a skill upgrade material that can be farmed three times per week by defeating the Bell-Borne Geochelone weekly boss. Apart from that, the Cadence Seed/Bud/Leaf/Blossom is a weapon and skill level-up material that can be farmed in the Forgery Challenge: Moonlit Groves.

As mentioned, the different variations of the Rings can be collected by defeating Exiles in the overworld of Wuthering Waves.

