WWE 2K19: 6 Highest-Rated Women Superstars in the Game

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
24 Sep 2018, 19:39 IST

<p>
The company behind the franchise has promised that this year's game would be radically different for any other WWE game

WWE 2K19 is set to hit the stores on 9 October 2018 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, while the Deluxe Edition and the Wooooo! Edition will be made available on 5 October 2018.

The company behind the franchise has promised that this year's game would be radically different for any other WWE game as it features a slew of improvements to the gameplay mechanics, enhancing the overall realism of the game.

Furthermore, the 2K Showcase mode marks a return to the game along with new game modes and enhancements to Creation Suite and various match types.

The game will feature a huge roster of over 200 playable superstars, and in this article, let us dive in deeper and look closer at the six highest-rated women superstars in WWE2K19.

#6 Alundra Blayze - 85 Overall

Image Courtesy: WWE
Debrah Ann Miceli's spent most of her active wrestling years in the WCW and featured on the WWE's roster for only two years from 1993 to 1995

Alundra Blayze is better known for her infamous incident of dumping the WWE Women's Championship into the trashcan after moving to the WCW.

Debrah Ann Miceli's spent most of her active wrestling years in the WCW and featured on the WWE's roster for only two years from 1993 to 1995.

Blayze was still the woman's champion when WWE disbanded the division in 1995. Following this, Miceli, who was signed by WCW, went on to dump the championship title before making a name for herself as a fierce competitor in WCW.

Interestingly, she also managed to win the WCW Cruiserweight Title after defeating Evan Karagias.

For her immense contributions to professional wrestling, Alundra Blayze was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2015.

