WWE 2K19: 8 lowest-rated superstars in the game

Image courtesy: WWE

WWE 2K19 is set to hit the stores on 5 October 2018 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The company behind the franchise has promised that this year's game would be radically different from any other WWE game, featuring improved graphics, bettered MyCareer mode along with the return of 2K Showcase.

Moreover, the game's roster is bigger than last year's game, featuring over 200 playable superstars from the present and the greats from the past. However, not every superstar had a spectacular 2018 like AJ Styles or Brock Lesnar, which saw them boast measly overalls in the game, and in this article, let us dive in deeper and look closer at the eight lowest-rated superstars in the game.

#8 Sarah Logan - 70

Sarah Logan is a member of the Riott Squad

The member of Riott Squad takes the eighth spot on the list. With a disappointing 2018, Sarah Logan and her partner Liv Morgan didn't see much uptick in their overall in WWE 2K19. Better booking and a couple of dominating wins would do her rating a world of good in the next iteration.

#7 Tony Nese - 70

Tony Nese is the self-proclaimed "Premier Athlete"

The two-time NYWC heavyweight champion has had a lacklustre year in 205 Live, restricting his overall to 70. Tony Nese debuted as a heel and played that part for most of his WWE career. A cruiserweight championship or even a title shot would ensure that he would receive an upgrade to his overall in the next game.

