WWE 2K19: Everything you need to know about the Wooooo! edition

WWE 2K19 is slated to hit stores on 9 October 2018 for Xbox One, PC and PS4. The company behind the franchise announced that the game includes a host of new features along with a slew of gameplay improvements that are all set to improve the overall experience of the game.

Along with the standard edition, the game will be available in Deluxe Edition and the Wooooo! Edition. With both these editions, one can play the game four days early - by 5 October 2018.

The Wooooo! edition was announced to honour the 16-time WWE World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. This edition retails at $129.99 and is unlike any other edition as only 30,000 copies will be made available worldwide.

The Wooooo! edition includes all the bells and whistles of the deluxe edition along with physical collectables, which is an exciting deal for any professional wrestling enthusiast.

The deluxe edition includes the WWE 2K19 Season Pass, which features exclusive playable WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars including Dusty Rhones, Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat, Randy Savage and Undertaker (2002). Additionally, the game will also feature Starcade 1983 arena along with special attires for Ric Flair and Charlotte Flair.

One would even be granted access to pre-order bonus content, which includes playable characters of Rey Mysterio (Royal Rumble 2018) and Ronda Rousey (WrestleMania 34).

Premium packaging along with a numbered WWE Hall of Fame replica ring are the stand-out features of this edition. Other features include exclusive 'Nature Boy' inspired Funko Pop! figurines and fanatics limited edition commemorative plaque that includes fabric from Ric Flair's iconic pink or purple outfit.

Furthermore, the edition includes limited edition WWE SuperCards featuring AJ Styles, Ric Flair and Charlotte Flair along with AJ and Ric-themed cardbacks.

Overall, the Wooooo! edition does not feature a whole lot of playable improvements over the deluxe edition and people who solely want enhanced gameplay should go for the standard or deluxe edition. However, the inclusion of physical memorabilia with the Wooooo! edition makes it almost irresistible for all the passionate wrestling fans, whether they are into WWE 2K series or not.

Video: WWE 2K19 Gameplay Trailer