WWE 2K19: Improved Gameplay, New Modes; Things you can expect from the game

175   //    20 Sep 2018, 20:29 IST

AJ Styles

WWE 2K19 Standard Edition will be released on 9 October 2018 for PC, Xbox One and PS4, while the Deluxe Edition and the Wooooo! Edition will be available on 5 October 2018. The game will feature massive gameplay improvements along with a host of changes to the roster; enhancing the fun aspect of the game, and bringing it one step closer to authentic WWE action.

The company behind the franchise promises to include a massive roster, improved match types along with bettered creation options, and enhanced storytelling. All these changes position this year's iteration as one of the most engaging WWE games in the recent past. Let us not wait any longer and look closer at the new features that you could expect from this year's iteration. 

2K Showcase - The Return of Daniel Bryan

After a two-year absence, the story-driven 2K Showcase mode makes a comeback to the game.

The 2K Showcase mode captures the particular era or a rivalry of a WWE Superstar, and this year's game will feature fan-favourite Daniel Bryan. The entire experience of the game mode is captivating, thanks to its unique storytelling style featuring historic footage that captures Bryan's career, which includes his early retirement and his breathtaking comeback at WrestleMania 34.

Like any other campaign mode, one must complete a set of objectives to progress further, which all mimic the real-life incidents of Daniel Bryan's WWE career. With over 20 videos, eleven historic matches and one surprise match, players would be able to live the life the WWE Superstar with great detail and historical accuracy.

Interestingly, the mode will also feature Daniel Bryan's 2003 Velocity appearance under the name Bryan Danielson.

Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
