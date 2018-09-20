WWE 2K19: Season Pack and DLC announced

These superstars will be available by purchasing the Season Pass.

The Season Pack and DLC for the upcoming WWE 2K19 game have been announced, with almost a dozen superstars being added to the game.

The company has announced both a Season Pack, as well as the opportunity to buy the DLC separately.

The Season Pack will include an Accelerator, allowing players to edit the ratings of attributes of all playable characters as well as have access to all unlockables immediately, with the Accelerator being available for solo purchase for $4.99.

A MyPlayer kickstart is also included, which gives players a boost in the company's MyCareer mode.

The MyPlayer kickstart will be available for solo purchase for $9.99.

In addition, more than 50 new moves will be included in the Season Pass, including Jeff Hardy's Atomic Drop into Double Leg Combo, Tyler Bate's Exploder vs. Opponent on the Apron and the Assisted Twist of Fate, Avalanche Splash & Side Effect Combo and the Senton & Leg Drop Combo, made popular by WWE Superstars Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt.

The WWE Move pack will be available for solo purchase for $3.99.

The Season Pack will also include a Rising Superstars DLC which will include new superstars such as Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Lacey Evans, Lio Rush, Maria Kanellis, Mike Kanellis, and Ricochet.

The Rising Superstars DLC will be available for solo purchase for $9.99

In addition, a Titans pack DLC is available, featuring Bobby Lashley, EC3 and War Raiders (Rowe and Hanson). This DLC pack will be available for solo purchase for $9.99.

WWE 2K19 will be released on October 9 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. You can play the game four days earlier if you purchase the WWE 2K19 Collector's WOOO Edition, which will include exclusive content celebrating the life and career of 16-time World Champion 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair.

More details on the game can be found here.