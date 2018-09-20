WWE News: WWE 2K19 DLC and Season Pack announced

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST News 410 // 20 Sep 2018, 14:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

The WWE have announced their DLC and Season Pack for the upcoming WWE 2K19 game, which is set to hit shelves next month.

In case you didn't know

WWE 2K19 will be the 20th WWE game in the company's history, and the sixth under the 2K banner.

In June, former WWE superstar Rey Mysterio was announced as a pre-order bonus. The next month, current RAW Women's Champion 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey was also announced as a pre-order exclusive.

A Collectors Edition celebrating the career of Ric Flair will be available, which will include both Rousey and Mysterio, as well as a 2002 version of the Undertaker.

Roddy Piper, Randy Savage, Dusty Rhodes, an alternate attire for both Ric and Charlotte Flair, as well as the arena for Starrcade 1983, where Flair won his second NWA Championship have also been announced for the Collector's Edition.

The heart of the matter

The WWE 2K19 Season Pack will include and Accelerator, allowing players to unlock all unlockables in the game immediately (though not DLC).

Players will also be allowed to alter the ratings of all superstars in the game and a MyCareer Kickstarter for the game's Season mode.

The season pack will also include both the Rising Superstars DLC and the Titans DLC, which will also be available to purchase separately.

The Rising Superstars DLC includes Candice LaRae, Dakota Kai, Lacey Evans, Lio Rush, Mike and Maria Kanellis, and Ricochet.

The Titans DLC includes The War Raiders, EC3 and Raw superstar, Bobby Lashley.

New moves will also be included in the Season Pack, including moves from Mustafi Ali, Matt and Jeff Hardy, Bray Wyatt and Tyler Bate.

What's next?

WWE 2K19 will be released for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, with the Deluxe and Collector's Edition being released on October 5, with the standard edition releasing on October 9.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.