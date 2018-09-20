Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: WWE 2K19 DLC and Season Pack announced

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
410   //    20 Sep 2018, 14:49 IST

Enter caption

What's the story?

The WWE have announced their DLC and Season Pack for the upcoming WWE 2K19 game, which is set to hit shelves next month.

In case you didn't know

WWE 2K19 will be the 20th WWE game in the company's history, and the sixth under the 2K banner.

In June, former WWE superstar Rey Mysterio was announced as a pre-order bonus. The next month, current RAW Women's Champion 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey was also announced as a pre-order exclusive.

A Collectors Edition celebrating the career of Ric Flair will be available, which will include both Rousey and Mysterio, as well as a 2002 version of the Undertaker.

Roddy Piper, Randy Savage, Dusty Rhodes, an alternate attire for both Ric and Charlotte Flair, as well as the arena for Starrcade 1983, where Flair won his second NWA Championship have also been announced for the Collector's Edition.

The heart of the matter

The WWE 2K19 Season Pack will include and Accelerator, allowing players to unlock all unlockables in the game immediately (though not DLC).

Players will also be allowed to alter the ratings of all superstars in the game and a MyCareer Kickstarter for the game's Season mode.

The season pack will also include both the Rising Superstars DLC and the Titans DLC, which will also be available to purchase separately.

The Rising Superstars DLC includes Candice LaRae, Dakota Kai, Lacey Evans, Lio Rush, Mike and Maria Kanellis, and Ricochet.

The Titans DLC includes The War Raiders, EC3 and Raw superstar, Bobby Lashley.

New moves will also be included in the Season Pack, including moves from Mustafi Ali, Matt and Jeff Hardy, Bray Wyatt and Tyler Bate.

What's next?

WWE 2K19 will be released for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, with the Deluxe and Collector's Edition being released on October 5, with the standard edition releasing on October 9.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.


Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Daniel Bryan AJ Styles WWE 2K19
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 15-year wrestling fan, and a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
WWE News: Second wave of WWE 2K19 superstars announced 
RELATED STORY
5 things that will make WWE 2K19 a better wrestling game
RELATED STORY
5 WWE 2K18 characters who won't be in WWE 2K19
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K19: 5 Entrances that the game must get right
RELATED STORY
Predicting the Top 10 Highest Rated Current Superstars in...
RELATED STORY
The 7 weirdest characters in WWE games
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why WWE should bring back MVP
RELATED STORY
7 WWE Superstars who have appeared in only ONE WWE game
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former Champion left out of WWE 2K19
RELATED STORY
5 WWE wrestlers who deliver the best Spear
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us