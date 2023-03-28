WWE 2K23 guide: How to drag opponents and throw them over the rope

WWE 2K23 lets players simulate matches in a number of ways. They can use their favorite wrestlers to fight against other opponents on the roster while performing a range of moves within the rules of the match. An effective move is to push your opponent over the rope and out of the ring. This skill takes a bit of mastering but can be highly useful.

This guide looks into how to use this wrestling technique in the game.

How to knock opponents over rope and out of ring in WWE 2K23

In WWE 2K23, throwing your opponent out of the ring is an effective tactic. Competing in a match against more than one opponent can often lead to interference with pins or submissions. Therefore, it can be a good idea to toss them out of the ring.

Royal Rumble matches involve eliminating opponents by pushing them out of the ring, and this is where the ability to do so is crucial. The move itself deals a lot of damage.

To perform this move, players must lower their opponents' health and stamina before grabbing them and taking them to the edge of the ring.

Pressing "Circle" on PlayStation or "B" on Xbox will allow your in-game character to grab an opponent, while the left stick will take them to the desired spot in the ring. How much stamina they have will determine how quickly they can free themselves. The next step involves picking them up by guiding them near the rope.

On PlayStation consoles, pressing R1 or RB on Xbox after grabbing an opponent will lift them up. Hitting the Circle or B button again when near a rope will throw them over it. This will deal heavy damage to the opponent, and in a Royal Rumble match, will eliminate them from the match.

Upcoming WWE 2K23 DLCs

WWE 2K is a wrestling game franchise that releases new titles each year, bringing new improvements, game modes, and wrestlers. After each release, a number of DLCs are dropped, introducing new wrestlers and arenas.

DLCs such as the Ruthless Aggression pack will introduce many new Legacy wrestler variants. There is also The Race to NXT DLC pack and Pretty Sweet DLC pack.

This Year’s title was developed by Visual Concepts and released on March 17, 2023, by 2K Sports for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Readers can click here for news, guides, and info about the game.

