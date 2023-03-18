WWE 2K23 guide: How to unlock AJ Styles '16

WWE 2K23 is the latest game from publisher 2K Games and developer Visual Concepts. It is the 23rd installment in the WWE-based franchise and features many returning faces, including AJ Styles.

This article explains how you can unlock AJ Styles' WWE 2K23 skin based on his fight (and win) against John Cena at the 2016 Summerslam.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the achievements in WWE 2K23.

Complete Match 6 objectives in Showcase Mode to unlock the AJ Styles ‘16 look in WWE 2K23

Players must fully master Match 6 of the Showcase Mode of WWE 2K23 to unlock the AJ Styles ‘16 skin. They can do so by completing 15 objectives.

Listed below are the objectives and their requirements.

AJ wanted to display his excellence immediately. He'd Irish Whip me into the ropes and follow up with a beautiful dropkick!: Throw John Cena against the ropes with the Irish Whip move, making sure to press the X or Square buttons on Xbox and PlayStation, respectively, to execute a dropkick on him. I figured I'd use my superior power to dictate the pace, but AJ neutralized that by Dodging/Blocking three of my attacks!: Perform three dodges. This requirement is very easy to perform when you grab your opponent, John Cena, from the mat while he is still reeling from your earlier blows. Press R1/RB to evade when required. The dodges still count even if John Cena does not attack. When AJ went to the Apron, I figured he wanted a rest. But it was a trap, and he connected with a Slingshot DDT to put me down!: Use R1/RB to climb onto the apron and hold down the O/B buttons to execute a Slingshot DDT move on your opponent when he is near you. Styles also wanted to show me he was more than flips and dives. That was pretty clear when he put me into a devastating Submission hold in the ring!: Get near John Cena when he is down on the mat (specifically at his feet or head) and press the R2+O/RT+B buttons to use a submission move on him. Not letting up, AJ would then unleash a huge Front Heavy Attack when I was on my feet in the ring!: Press the X/A button when you come face-to-face with John Cena in the ring. We'd survived each other's best shot to this point, and Styles knew to stay on task. A big Front Heavy Grapple in the ring definitely hurt me!: Grab John Cena and press the X/A button. He was in a flow now, going from move to move. AJ would head to the apron, looking to connect with his Signature Springboard 45o Splash!: Knock down John Cena in the ring and make your way to the apron. With your Signature meter filled, perform a Springboard 450 Splash on him using R2+Square/RT+X. With my air gone, I was easy pickings as AJ attempted his Wheelbarrow Facebuster in the ring!: Pick up John Cena as soon as you knock him down to get behind him. Grab him firmly with O/B. Next, press the X/A button and move your left analog stick upward to obtain this achievement in WWE 2K23. Expecting more aerial attacks, AJ caught me off guard with a tricky Grab Combo while we were in the ring!: Simply perform any of AJ Styles’ Grab combos on John Cena. In an instant, I was trapped in the corner, and AJ was attempting another Front Light Corner Attack!: Perform an Irish Whip on John Cena by pushing him into a corner. Press the Square/X button when face-to-face with him to complete this achievement in WWE 2K23. Knowing I was hurt, AJ turned his attention to my Legs, looking to Damage to them!: Get near John Cena’s legs when he is down and press the O/B button to grab him, followed by Square/X to execute a targeted attack on him. Now I was slowed down, and AJ turned it up with his Springboard Moonsault DDT while I was standing in the ring!: Make your way to the ropes. Press L1+Square/LB+X to use a Springboard Moonsault DDT move on John Cena. AJ followed that up with another huge Front Heavy Grapple Attack while we were in the ring!: Press the X/A button after you grab John Cena in the ring and nudge the left analog stick in any direction to perform this move. AJ knew he had me. It was just a matter of hitting his Phenomenal Forearm Finisher…: Stand on the apron and press R2+X/RT+A with at least one full bar of your Finisher. ...and then covering me for the Pin to win the match!: Make sure John Cena is down in the ring. Make your way to him, stand right on top, and nudge the left analog stick down to execute this move and finish this achievement in WWE 2K23.

WWE 2K23 is out now for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 4/5.

Poll : 0 votes