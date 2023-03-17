WWE 2K23: All trophies and achievements to complete in-game

WWE 2K23 releases later today, and the hype and excitement surrounding the title have reached an all-time high. Initial reviews have praised the game for being the most fun in the series, with a wide array of superstars, arenas, and modes to tinker with. Players are also privy to the total trophies and achievements list they can complete in-game.

WWE 2K23 is set to be launched on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. Those who bought the Icon Edition and the Deluxe Edition have also enjoyed three-day early access to WWE 2K23. The headlining superstar for this year's iteration is none other than the Cenation Leader, John Cena, with a WWE 2K23 Showcase revolving around the man's career.

There are many trophies and achievements to complete in WWE 2K23, and this article jots down all the available information.

Everything you need to know about the WWE 2K23 trophies and achievement list

The entire list of trophies and achievements for WWE 2K23 is as follows:

A Briefcase Built for Two – The Legacy: Win the Tag Team MITB Briefcase.

A Good Start- Complete a Proving Grounds Tower in MyFACTION.

A Lasting Legacy – The Legacy: Complete The Legacy MyRISE story.

A Lock and A Legend – Complete both The Lock and The Legacy MyRISE stories.

A Natural Heel – Use a Dirty Move Payback in a normal 1-on-1 match without getting disqualified (Play Mode vs. AI).

A New Head of the Table -Beat Roman Reigns in a 1-on-1 match on Legend difficulty using no Paybacks (Play Mode vs. AI).

A Promising Start – Complete a Lifetime Challenge in MyFACTION.

A Stunning Achievement – Win a match without being stunned on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs. AI).

Apex Competitor – The Lock: Compete in the Apex Tournament.

Basic Thuganomics – Complete One Objective in Showcase Mode.

Battle of Rivals – Choose a rival’s Action from the Rivalry Menu in Universe Mode (Classic or Superstar Mode).

Beginner’s Luck – Complete ALL Intro Challenges in MyFACTION in WWE 2K23.

Blast from the Past – The Legacy: Confront the past.

Brand Management – Win a Season With Each Brand in MyGM in WWE 2K23.

Breathe Easy – Win a match without completely exhausting your stamina meter (Play Mode vs. AI).

Briefcase Winner – Win a Limited Time Briefcase in MyFACTION.

Business Just Picked Up – The Lock: Join The Hurt Business.

Champion For A Day – Complete all 3 of a day’s Daily Challenges in MyFACTION.

Chapter and Verse – Complete a Proving Grounds Chapter in MyFACTION.

Choice and Consequences – The Legacy: Make a choice during a Main Event Match.

Daily Progress – Complete a Daily Challenge in MyFACTION.

Dropped the Baggage – The Legacy: Betray your tag team partner.

Evolution Revolution – The Lock: Join Evolution.

Faction Wars Champion – Win 100 Faction Wars Matches in MyFACTION.

Fatal 4-Way – Completed a 4 Brand Season in MyGM in WWE 2K23.

Fit for a Queen – The Legacy: Win the Queen’s Crown Tournament.

Future Endeavored – The Lock: Call out WWE Management.

Here Comes the BOOM! – Create a custom entrance with custom Pyro.

Here to Stay – The Lock: Complete The Lock MyRISE story.

Honorary Uce – The Lock: Convince Roman Reigns to join your faction.

HUSTLE – Win One Match in Showcase Mode.

I Made This – Create an item using your own image made in ‘create an image.’

Journey of a Lifetime – Complete 15 Lifetime Challenges in MyFACTION.

Leader of the Pack – The Lock: “Lock” in your faction choices.

LOYALTY – Win All Matches in Showcase Mode.

Loyalty Confirmed – Earn a Loyalty Reward in MyFACTION.

Matchwork – Booked all possible match types during a single season of MyGM.

Nerves of Steel – Kick out of three high-intensity pins on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs. AI).

Never Felt More A-LIVE – Win 10 LIVE Events in MyFACTION.

Nope, Not a Fluke – Win any 1-on-1 match type via Leverage Pin on Normal difficulty or higher (Play Mode vs. AI).

On Top of the Mountain(s) – Finish First in Ratings After 3 Full Seasons in MyGM.

One’s All You Get – Win a match without giving up a 2-count pin on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs. AI)

Paid in Full – Win a match after successfully using both assigned Payback abilities (Play Mode vs. AI).

Pillage and Plunder – Introduce three weapons into a WarGames match and win (Play Mode vs. AI).

Pump Up the Slam – Earn ten different Slammies in MyGM.

RESPECT – Complete All Objectives in All Matches in Showcase Mode.

Smack to the Future – The Legacy: Embrace the future.

Stacked Like Cordwood – Using John Cena, perform a 1-on-2 Attitude Adjustment Finisher (Play Mode vs. AI).

Step into the Battle – Enter your first rivalry in Universe Mode (Superstar Mode only).

Stole the Show – The Lock: Steal the NXT UK Championship and Heritage Cup.

Taste of Victory – Win a match in MyFACTION.

Teacher’s Pet – Complete all objectives within the Tutorial (Play Mode).

That’s Random – Use Random to create a Head Item, Body, and Attire Color for a custom Superstar in WWE 2K23.

The Final Move – Choose a rival’s Outcome from the Rivalry Menu during a Premium Live Event in Universe Mode.

The Irresistible Force – Have at least 50 Momentum at any time in a rivalry in Universe Mode (Superstar Mode).

The New and Vicious WarGames – With the team disadvantage, win a 4-on-4 WarGames match on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs. AI)

The Ring is Sacred – Win a Normal 1-on-1 match on Legend difficulty without manually exiting the ring (Play Mode vs. AI).

To the Winner go the Spoils – Choose your Outcome in a rivalry and win the finale match at a PLE in Universe (Superstar Mode).

Unbreakable Bond – The Legacy: Stay loyal to your tag team partner.

Unfinished Business – As Kofi Kingston beat Brock Lesnar in a normal 1-on-1 match on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs. AI).

Weekly Winner – Complete a Weekly Tower in MyFACTION.

Word Life – Complete All Objectives in One Match in Showcase Mode.

You Can’t See Me! – Defeat “Super” Cena.

All Trophies Earned – Earn all trophies in WWE 2K23 (PlayStation).

For those who are wondering whether they should purchase the title or not, they can check Sportskeeda's review of WWE 2K23 here. Players should also consider acquiring the game's Season Pass, which will allow them to get their hands on a handful of in-game content and post-launch DLCs.

