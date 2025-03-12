WWE 2K25: How to change a superstar's rating

As with past entries in the series, WWE 2K25 allows players to modify a superstar's rating. All wrestlers in Visual Concept's latest annual wrestling game get a superstar rating, determining their strength, performance, and other aspects on the field. This goes up to a maximum of 100, and the higher the rating, the better performant the character. Generally, bigger-name wrestlers have a bigger score.

Interestingly, in addition to CAW wrestlers, the game also allows modifying the stats of existing or pre-defined heroes, as players would like. Here is how to change a superstar's rating in WWE 2K25.

How to modify superstar rating in WWE 2K25

Roman Reigns and other major wrestlers pack more of a punch (Image via 2K)

Follow these steps to modify a wrestler's attributes, which in turn affect the overall superstar rating.

Under the main menu, head to the Extras tab.

Select Roster.

Select Edit Superstar.

Choose the superstar whose rating is to be tweaked.

This will open the attributes tab, where players can adjust values and then save after being satisfied with the final superstar rating.

Here are all the tweakable attributes that contribute toward a superstar's rating in WWE 2K25:

Arm Power: Determines damage done using Arms

Determines damage done using Arms Leg Power: Determines damage done using Legs

Determines damage done using Legs Grapple Offense: Determines damage with Light and Heavy Grapples

Determines damage with Light and Heavy Grapples Running Offense: Determines damage done with running moves and grapples

Determines damage done with running moves and grapples Aerial Offense: Determines damage done via aerial moves

Determines damage done via aerial moves Aerial Defense: Determines damage taken when performing aerial moves

Determines damage taken when performing aerial moves Aerial Range: Governs how far a wrestler can jump and dive

Governs how far a wrestler can jump and dive Power Submission Offense: Determines damage with Power Submissions

Determines damage with Power Submissions Technical Submission Offense: Determines damage with Technical Submissions

Determines damage with Technical Submissions Aerial Reversal: Governs the counter window for Aerial Reversals

Governs the counter window for Aerial Reversals Strike Reversal: Governs the counter window for Strike Reversals

Governs the counter window for Strike Reversals Grapple Reversal: Governs the counter window for Grapple Reversals

Governs the counter window for Grapple Reversals Pin Escape: Determines how easy it is to escape a pin via the kickout gauge

Determines how easy it is to escape a pin via the kickout gauge Strength: Governs how easily the wrestler can lift heavier wrestlers

Governs how easily the wrestler can lift heavier wrestlers Stamina: Governs the stamina capacity of a wrestler, which allows performing various moves and actions

Governs the stamina capacity of a wrestler, which allows performing various moves and actions Agility: Governs how fast a wrestler can climb

Governs how fast a wrestler can climb Movement Speed: Governs how fast a wrestler can walk and run

Governs how fast a wrestler can walk and run Recovery: Governs how fast wrestler health recovers

Governs how fast wrestler health recovers Special: Governs how fast the Special Meter fills to perform Special moves

Governs how fast the Special Meter fills to perform Special moves Finisher: Governs how fast the Finisher Meter fills to perform Finisher moves

WWE 2K25 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

