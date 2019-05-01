×
Xbox Game Pass: 8 new free games announced for May 2019

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
5   //    01 May 2019, 18:23 IST

Xbox Game Pass Early May 2019

Xbox has announced 8 new titles being added in the games collection for their subscription service Xbox Game Pass. Xbox Game Pass has over a 100 games that are given free to players if they pay the monthly subscription of $10/month.

First time Game Pass subscribers also have the option of getting their first month for just $1. Microsoft also announced the free games for May 2019 from their other subscription service, Xbox Live Gold.

Here are the new titles along with their release dates in May:

  • Wargroove - May 2nd
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - May 2nd
  • Black Desert - May 9th
  • Surviving Mars - May 9th
  • Tacoma - May 9th
  • For The King - May 10th
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham - May 16th
  • The Surge - May 16th

The list is not yet complete. As always, Microsoft will gradually announce the games that will release in May at a future date. The current list of games and their release dates is only till Mid May.

Xbox Game Pass features many free games (and good titles) such as Tomb Raider, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Life is Strange 2 and many more that are available to subscribers. Unlike the PS+ service, the huge plethora of games will be instantly available and not from the month it is purchased.

Microsoft also announced the new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service, which is a combined service of both Xbox Game Pass and Live Gold. The service will give you access to a huge library of free games as well as the online service that comes with Live Gold. It is expected to launch later in 2019.

There is also a new discless Xbox One that is being developed. A new hardware, a new game subscription service and more offers a very lucrative deal to Xbox owners.

