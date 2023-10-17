Xbox Game Pass October titles announced: Dead Space Remake, F1 Manager 23, and more

Dead Space Remake and F1 Manager 23 are set to be the two highlight additions coming to Xbox Game Pass in October 2023. Xbox has announced the latest set of upcoming titles in an official post, and there is plenty waiting for the fans in the next few days. The new lineup includes not only fresh hits released in 2023, but it also contains Day One releases.

Xbox has been busy expanding the scope of its gaming service as new titles have been steadily added to it. With major offerings from both first and third-party developers being added, fans have no room for any boredom. With the likes of F1 Manager 23 and Dead Space Remake coming to Xbox Game Pass very soon, there's plenty in store for all subscribers.

Dead Space Remake and F1 Manager 23 will be an amazing addition for all Xbox Game Pass lovers

After a few relatively stale months, Xbox Game Pass' available catalog has received a much-needed boost. With the likes of Starfield and Lamplighter's League joining the subscription, it has provided a fresh impetus for subscribers across both PC and consoles to participate actively once again. Let's first take a look at the fresh roster that was announced earlier on today, October 17.

A new list of games will appear very soon on the service (Image via Xbox)

Dead Space Remake

F1 Manager 23

Jusant

Frog Detective (Cloud + Console)

Mineko's Night Market

Cities Skylines 2 (PC)

PC users of the Xbox Game Pass appear to be the winner in the latter half of October, with Cities Skylines 2 coming to the platform. However, there are other Day One releases scheduled, as Mineko's Night Market and Jusant also enter the fray. Unlike Cities Skylines 2, the duo will also be available on Xbox consoles, having been announced at the Tokyo Game Show 2023.

Dead Space Remake will certainly be the one that will draw many players' attention. A reboot from the ground up of the original classic, it has plenty of quality-of-life upgrades that have completely changed it from the original version. With new enemies, environment revamp, and additional storylines, Dead Space Remake will certainly be on many wishlists.

F1 Manager 23 might target a more niche audience, but its entry to the Xbox Game Pass offers a new challenge for all lovers of sports management games. Those who love detailed simulation have more in the form of Cities Skylines 2. The first game of the series is widely regarded as one of the best city builders on the market, and its successor is even better.