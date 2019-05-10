Xbox Game Pass: Three new titles available to download

Black Desert Online

While the free offerings this month from Xbox Live Gold may not exactly be thrilling people this month, the additions to Microsoft's other subscription service, Game Pass, is more than making up for it.

The month of May started out with a bang, so to speak, with the critically acclaimed shooter Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and the anime-style tactical RPG, Wargroove. This week brings three excellent titles in their own right, each one worth at least checking out.

Surviving Mars: A strategy city-building sim, much in the vein of Simcity and the like, has players building and managing a human colony on Mars (as the title would suggest, of course). It's up to players to expand the colony, keep the inhabitants both alive and happy, and uncover the secrets of the red planet. Personally, I think these type of games work better on a PC (it's why I wasn't exactly blown away by the PS4 port of Aven Colony, despite it being a pretty good game), but I'm willing to give it a go just because space exploration is kind of my jam.

Tacoma: Speaking of space, the developers behind Gone Home made this really atmospheric first-person adventure game set on a deserted space station. Taking place in the year, players explore said space station, looking for clues as to what caused said desertion using Augmented Reality.

Black Desert: One of them MMORPGs, Black Desert is an open world third-person fantasy adventure. Plenty of DLC and such available for it, so it's no surprise that they're giving the base game away for free. If you're into this type of game and you have Game Pass, this and Elder Scrolls Online should keep you busy for a while.

Currently, Xbox Game Pass runs $9.99 a month, with your first three months only running you a measly $1. Keep in mind, however, that multiplayer titles, like the aforementioned Black Desert (or multiplayer modes in otherwise single-player games), will require a separate Xbox Live Gold subscription - at least until Microsoft launches Xbox Game Pass Ultimate launches later this year.

