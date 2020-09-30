Xbox news: Doom Eternal and Forza Motorsport 7 added to Game Pass for October

It seems like Microsoft is in it for the long haul regarding the next-generation console, and has been generating a lot of buzz around the Xbox Game Pass. Apparently, Microsoft has now completely shifted its focus towards subscription-based services.

After all, the console is usually a one-time purchase, but a subscription guarantees continued revenue, and companies have been working towards that model more and more. With the Xbox Game Pass, players can access many games, along with services like Xbox Live Gold.

Essentially, the Xbox Game Pass gives players instant access to 100+ games for Xbox and PC. To bolster the Game Pass, Microsoft has been working to acquire prominent names.

Recently, the takeover of game publishing giant Bethesda gave way to speculation that many of its titles will be available on the Xbox Game Pass. This has now been confirmed with 2020's Doom Eternal being added to the Game Pass in October.

Xbox Game Pass looks strong with October's Doom Eternal, Forza Motorsport 7; and the addition of EA Play in November

Upcoming @XboxGamePass games:



- DOOM Eternal (October 1)

- Drake Hollow (October 1)

- Brutal Legend (October 8)

- Forza Motorsport 7 (October 8)

- EA Play (November 10) pic.twitter.com/bi1vqP0k2T — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) September 29, 2020

In addition to the fantastic Doom Eternal and Forza Motorsport 7, Game Pass subscribers will also have access to all EA Play services. This is a massively influential move by Microsoft that further adds value to the Xbox Game Pass.

Doom Eternal was one of the biggest hits of 2020, with many hailing it as a strong contender for the Game of The Year. id Software truly hit the ball out of the bark with the sequel to 2016's Doom.

The addition of this title adds fuel to the speculation that a significant portion of the Bethesda catalogue will make its way over to the Xbox Game Pass. It does seem like Microsoft is competitive and aggressive right out of the gate regarding next-generation consoles.

While Sony still has several quality first-party exclusives, Microsoft's approach going into next-gen differs wildly.