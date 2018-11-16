×
Xbox News: NBA 2k19 and Rainbow Six Siege free to play this weekend

Gautam Nath
CONTRIBUTOR
News
16 Nov 2018, 22:10 IST

Good news for those who have not had the opportunity to play NBA 2k19 or Rainbow Six Siege. The game is free this weekend from Thursday, November 15 till Sunday, November 18.

NBA 2k19 was released on multiple consoles including the Xbox One on 7 September, 2018. Just like its predecessors, NBA 2k19 features a rich career mode with a diverse squad across the NBA. The game also receives periodic updates when the game's real life counterparts improve their sporting game.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have received a boost in stats with players such as Derrick Rose. Fan favourites and strong NBA players such as James Harden, Joel Embiid, Zach LaVine have also small updates which changes the dynamic of their performance in-game.

NBA 2k19
NBA 2k19

The My Career mode follows the story of a customized character whose name is always A.I, who after being unable to get into the NBA Draft, heads to China to improve his game. There is also a new Takeover feature where a player can customize their MyPlayer card and MyTeam which will allow them to participate in online events, competitions and multiplayer.

Rainbow Six Siege is also free to play this weekend on Xbox One during the same time period. All the content for Rainbow Six Siege will be available during the free to play period which will allow you to peek at all the maps and game modes. Your progress will be continually saved and if you decide to buy the game, you can pick up where you left off.


Rainbow Six Siege
Rainbow Six Siege

Both NBA 2k19 and Rainbow Six Siege are on discount for the Black Friday sale. NBA 2k19 will be 50% off on the Microsoft Store and if you have Xbox Live Gold / EA Access membership, you will get an additional 10% off. Rainbow Six Siege will be 70% off between 15 November and 30 November.

Xbox One
Gautam Nath
CONTRIBUTOR
