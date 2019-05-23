×
Xbox One News: Microsoft with huge sale of backwards compatible games

Kevin C. Sullivan
News
13   //    23 May 2019, 06:35 IST

Tomb Raider: Anniversary
Tomb Raider: Anniversary

Say what you want (and you will) about how Microsoft handled this current console generation with the Xbox One, but at the very least, they brought backwards compatibility back into the discussion. So much so that even Sony is making it a talking point about their next system.

However, if you own an Xbox One and there's an old Xbox 360 title you've been dying to get into, now's the perfect time. Until May 28th, Microsoft is having a huge sale on backward compatible games - with some even 85-95% off. Yeah, that's not a typo. 85-90% off.

Here, take a look at this list (all prices in $):

  • Tomb Raider: Anniversary – 90% Discount ($1.99)
  • Destroy All Humans – 85% Discount ($2.99)
  • Darksiders II – 85% Discount ($2.99)
  • XCOM: Enemy Within – 80% Discount ($7.99)
  • The Darkness II – 80% Discount ($5.99)
  • Skate 3 – 75% Discount ($4.99)
  • Resident Evil: Code Veronica X HD – 75% Discount ($4.99)
  • Mirror’s Edge – 75% Discount ($3.74)
  • Duck Tales Remastered – 75% Discount ($3.74)
  • Dragon Age Origins – 75% Discount ($3.74)
  • Dead Space 2 – 75% Discount ($4.99)
  • Dead Space – 75% Discount ($3.74)
  • Alice: Madness Returns – 75% Discount ($4.99)
  • Saints Row: The Third – 70% Discount ($4.49)
  • Saints Row IV – 70% Discount ($10.49)
  • Mass Effect 2 – 70% Discount ($5.99)
  • Bioshock Infinite – 70% Discount ($8.99)
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 – 67% Discount ($6.59)
  • Red Dead Redemption – 67% Discount ($9.59)
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us – 67% Discount ($6.59)
  • Disney’s Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two – 67% Discount ($6.59)
  • Crysis – 67% Discount ($6.59)
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops II – 67% Discount ($16.49)
  • Grand Theft Auto IV – 65% Discount ($6.99)
  • Super Street Fighter IV – 60 % discount ($11.99)
  • Far Cry 3 – 60% Discount ($7.99)
  • Borderlands 2 – 60% Discount ($7.99)
  • BioShock – 60% Discount ($7.99)
  • Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag – 60% Discount ($7.99)

These savings are good until May 27th, so get in there while you can and pick up some cheap games!

(h/t to MP1st.com)

Tags:
Xbox Xbox One
