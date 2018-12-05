Xbox One vs Xbox One S: Which one is right for you?

Which Xbox should you get - The Xbox One or the Xbox One S?

Choosing which console to buy in general can be a daunting process with several different ones to choose from, including the Playstation 4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch, but when you've made your decision you're still left with a choice, for Playstation it's the PS4 or the PS4 Pro and for Xbox, which is what we're going to look at, it's the Xbox One vs Xbox One S. So, which one is right for you?

Well, fundamentally the Xbox One S is the better machine, that goes without saying, especially for those of you that have seen the price tag of the Xbox One S and the price difference between that and the simpler Xbox One.

But, just because something is better it doesn't mean it's the right console for you. Gaming laptops are likely to set you back over $1,000 but if you just need something to browse the internet with then you won't need to fork out that much money. The same applies for the two Xboxes.

The main feature of the Xbox One S is that it gives you 4K gaming, or 'Ultra HD' as it's sometimes called, and to simplify it, it basically means that the quality of your screen when playing games is the highest it can get.

Of course, this is only really useful if your television is capable of displaying picture in 4K, or if picture quality is even something you care about. So you can already see there might be a reason you'd opt for the cheaper lesser Xbox One vs the Xbox One S.

Let's look at the main differences between the two.

Xbox One Vs Xbox One S - The Design

Xbox One S - The smaller machine that can do more than the Xbox One

As you can see from the picture the Xbox One S is considerably smaller than its predecessor, which is definitely a step in the right direction given how big and bulky the Xbox One actually was.

But, a reduction of 40% in size isn't the only space saving change that the Xbox One S has made over the Xbox One, with Microsoft doing away with the bulky external power supply entirely, and building it into the Xbox One S.

Then there's the obvious colour change from black to white as well as the really useful update that allows the Xbox One S to lay horizontally or stand vertically, saving space on your television stand.

Xbox One vs Xbox One S - Features

4K Gaming is here thanks to the Xbox One S

We've already touched on it, but the main difference between the Xbox One and the Xbox One S is the performance, with the Xbox One S supporting 4K Ultra HD and 4K Blu Ray video playback. This means that your gaming experience will, in theory, have a noticeably better picture quality.

I say 'in theory' because there are, of course, those who claim to not be able to see the difference between standard definition and high definition, and true to form, there are people who claim there's no real difference, or not enough difference, between 4K and HD. So, if you're one of those people, the Xbox One S is probably not for you.

The other big caveat to this is that you will need a 4K television to notice the benefit at all, and if you haven't got one then there really isn't much that differentiates the two Xbox consoles. However most new televisions are now coming as 4K as standard, which means that if you're thinking of upgrading your TV set soon then you might want to consider the Xbox One S.

It's also worth noting that the Xbox One S doesn't actually support 4K games but up-scales them with HDR from their original format to 4K. Whilst upscaling is generally frowned upon, main industry experts have labelled the end result of the Xbox One S's upscaling to 4K as the best picture quality you'll find in gaming at the moment.

Xbox One vs Xbox One S - Controller

The Xbox One S controller has some slight changes!

There are no major changes between the Xbox One and the Xbox One S controller so it's still the same Xbox Controller you know and love with the buttons all in the same places. However, the Xbox One S controller has a new textured grip on the underside to make it less likely to slip out of your hands.

The controller also boasts compatibility with Windows 10 PCs, phones and tablets making it so much more than just a games console controller.

So there you have it, the main differences between the Xbox One and the Xbox One S. There are a few we didn't touch on, such as the fact the One S no longer has a Kinect port so a USB adapter is needed for a Kinect, plus the One S has a slightly better performance.

Other than that the main difference is the price, but the One S is less expensive compared to the Xbox One than you'd think. A new 500GB Xbox One is likely to set you back around $249.99 and the equivalent Xbox One S will cost $318, there are also 1TB and 2 TB versions available.

