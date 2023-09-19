Xbox potential merger with Nintendo leaked, leaves fans amused at the possibility

Nintendo has been a major player in the gaming industry's history, so it is no surprise that major publishers like Xbox will be interested in partnering with them. Recently leaked emails have unveiled that tech giant Microsoft considered merging with the Super Mario-maker back in 2020. In the email, Xbox head Phil Spencer can be seen addressing the then-plans for investing in Nintendo by making strategic financial moves.

Ever since this has been brought to the light among the public, gamers have expressed a lack of surprise and even amusement at this revelation.

What could Xbox potentially merging with Nintendo mean for the Japanese gaming giant?

While the email details a conversation between Xbox head Phil Spencer and his colleagues or acquaintances, certain points are very curious. For one, Microsoft believed, and may still do so, that it was in the best position to acquire the Japanese gaming giant. This is perhaps true; the company has been on an acquisition spree over the past few years.

This includes Zenimax (and their popular subsidiary Bethesda) in 2021 and Activision-Blizzard in 2022. Obtaining Mario has not been on the cards for it thus far. In fact, it tried to acquire Nintendo back during the original Xbox era. But Microsoft's agents were allegedly laughed out of the room by Nintendo higher-ups, suggesting they were not interested in being purchased by anyone.

Even Spencer stated in the email that a hostile takeover was something they were not looking to do - which is definitely no longer feasible after their recent acquisition of Activision-Blizzard. Many players seem to think Microsoft is attempting to create a monopoly, which will certainly get it in trouble with the FTC.

On social media, many players have found this new situation to be reminiscent of the past, and how Nintendo's IP strength makes it borderline immune to buyouts. The fact that Microsoft is eager to sweep as many companies as possible under its label has not eluded fans either.

Screenshot via X/@SheiiaTheRito

Screenshot via X/@BXMMA

Screenshot via X/@Silencer086

Screenshot via X/@ProRebornYT

However, others seem to think this will work out for Nintendo since it has been lacking in the hardware department for a few generations now. So, an Xbox system with Nintendo's highly sought-after games would be a dream come true for many.

Screenshot via X/@srlopiparo

Screenshot via X/@XxiKGixX

Others are outraged at Spencer's comment about how Nintendo fails to see the fact that its "future exists off of their own hardware." The comment seems odd given how popular the Nintendo Switch has been.

The 2017 hybrid console did not just outsell their Xbox One family, but also Series X|S. Yes, it is true that software has carried the hardware, but the fact is that Nintendo does not care, as proven by its hybrid console.

Screenshot via X/@marcus_hinton_

Another key tidbit readers may have missed is that the mail suggests Microsoft's plans include merging and not acquisition. While the two words are often used interchangeably, they are completely different. An acquisition is a buyout, while a merger is a partnership.

Screenshot via X/@CircaAzul

So hypothetically, Nintendo and Xbox could create a new brand that benefits them both; like the "Xbox hardware plus Nintendo games" scenario that appeals to so many fans. This would also allow them to stay independent at the same time. But is it really in Nintendo's best interests to do so?

The Japanese giant has always done its own thing and been responsible for its own failures and successes, no matter how safe or wacky. It is odd, however, that Xbox has been pushing to buy stocks in the company, perhaps to nudge the former towards a merger. However, it is likely that nothing will come of this for a long time, if at all.