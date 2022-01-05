Xbox's new nail polish collection unlocks Forza Horizon 5 and Halo cosmetics

Xbox has been known for several collaborations in the past and many of them have been related to non-gaming things.

The newest collaboration with the console giant seems to be along those lines, with the partnership of Xbox and nail polish brand OPI. With this partnership, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 players will be able to unlock skins and liveries based on the real life products from OPI.

The OPI x Xbox collection is now live and comes to global retailers starting February 1. The collection includes 12 different shades of nail polish. Availing the product will enable players of Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 to unlock the same shades. They can be applied as armor skins or car liveries, depending on the game the player plays.

Xbox releases selected shades with OPI to match the world of games and gaming phrases

At first, the selected shades may seem random. However, as per Microsoft, the colors have been chosen based on the colorful titles which are there on the Xbox Game Pass.

Full list of 12 color shades

Quest for Quartz : A shimmery rose quartz that will put you in the winner circle.

: A shimmery rose quartz that will put you in the winner circle. Pixel Dust : A shimmery mauve pink that will pixelate your world.

: A shimmery mauve pink that will pixelate your world. Racing for Pinks: A crème rose that will rev your engine.

A crème rose that will rev your engine. Suzi is My Avatar : A creamy pink-nude that will give you virtual power.

: A creamy pink-nude that will give you virtual power. Trading Paint : A crème apricot you’ll race to the finish for.

: A crème apricot you’ll race to the finish for. Heart and Con-soul: A shimmery crimson red that takes nails to the next level.

A shimmery crimson red that takes nails to the next level. The Pass is Always Greener: Meet your matcha with this creamy pastel green.

Meet your matcha with this creamy pastel green. Sage Simulation : Get lost in a shimmery sage green simulation.

: Get lost in a shimmery sage green simulation. You Had Me at Halo: A shimmery galactic blue that will give you sparkly stats.

A shimmery galactic blue that will give you sparkly stats. Can’t CTRL Me : A shimmery robin’s egg blue that cannot be CTRL’d.

: A shimmery robin’s egg blue that cannot be CTRL’d. Achievement Unlocked : Unlock a world of color that’s lilac optimized.

: Unlock a world of color that’s lilac optimized. N00berry: Berry boost your nails with this deep crème purple.

Xbox fans can win custom controllers

Apart from in-game cosmetic items, lucky customers will also have the chance to win wireless Xbox controllers. These controllers will be different from the usually available shades and will come in one of the new twelve exclusive shades.

The products are becoming available across several OPI registered retailers. The full details of all giveaways and contests will be available on the social media handles of OPI once the products are launched by retailers.

