Xbox X019 Event: First look at Minecraft Dungeons

Kuldeep News 15 Nov 2019, 07:32 IST

Majong and Double Eleven's highly anticipated game Minecraft Dungeons is set to release in April 2020. The action role-playing game is set in the Minecraft universe and it is inspired by the classic dungeon crawler genre.

We got the first glance of the game from the XO19 event in London and honestly, it looks amazing. The Gameplay footage of Minecraft Dungeon showed the main character battling it out against different monsters in a dungeon. The character had different artifacts that granted him specific abilities depending upon the item. The difficulty of monsters and traps increased with each passing level.

What happens when a lonely, outcast Illager stumbles upon a mysterious object with terrifying powers? Find out in the all-new Minecraft Dungeons opening cinematic, then sign up for a chance to play first!



↣ https://t.co/A2UnaxJtzy ↢ pic.twitter.com/C9kuelysM9 — Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) September 28, 2019

The main objective of the game is to clear an entire dungeon and progress to the next one before time runs out. Players need to deal with traps and puzzles while fighting with monsters at the same time. There are different weapons and artifacts available in the game that will aid the main character in different battles. If a player does not complete the dungeon in time or if the health bar depletes completely, then he/she will have to restart the level. The game will come to the Xbox platform in April 2020, and it will support both single-player mode and multi-player mode.