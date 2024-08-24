XDefiant introduces Community loop ahead of its Y1S1.5 patch

In the latest X post from XDefiant, the developers introduced a Community Loop ahead of the Y1S1.5 patch release. It includes a plethora of changes ranging from faction skill limits to a few trivial movement nerfs. According to the devs, these changes aim to provide “better communication and visibility” for the XDefiant community.

Earlier, fans voiced their disappointment over various issues in the title. The upcoming changes in the community loop are a reflection of that. This new effort from Ubisoft will surely help the title resolve multiple in-game issues from now on.

With that in mind, this article will shed some light on the Community Loop on XDefiant ahead of its Y1S1.5 patch.

All Ranked and Bunnyhop/Crouch spamming changes in the upcoming XDefiant Y1S1.5 patch

As discussed, XDefiant devs are ready to introduce the Community loop changes ahead of the brand-new Y1S1.5 patch. The loop changes from the upcoming XDefiant update are divided into two sections: ranked and bunnyhop/crouch spamming changes.

Ubisoft eventually decided to focus on these issues following several strongly worded community posts over the last couple of months. Here’s a detailed breakdown of what players can expect from the XDefiant Season 1 community loop:

Ranked changes

First and foremost, XDefiant is introducing a few tweaks to the ongoing ranked queue. Here’s a quick glimpse at the changes:

Faction Skill Limit

XDefiant developers will inject a faction skill limit into the ranked queue. Judging from recent discussions, it’ll most likely prevent players from using a certain faction ability or abilities from the start of the match. They might have to fulfill particular criteria to enable these abilities. Still, we can’t confirm anything for now as Ubisoft has yet to make an official announcement.

No RP Loss in Bronze

Players residing in the Bronze lobby will no longer lose any RP (Rank points). This change is mostly catered toward newcomers who have yet to get a grasp of the arena shooter mechanics. This massive change will eventually help them climb the ranked ladder without any fear of RP loss.

Faster RP Progression

Players will get more RP progress from their ranked matches, helping them climb the rank ladder quickly. However, like any other standard FPS games, it’ll be based on their overall performance. To sum it up, the RP progression will depend on the parameters mentioned below:

Amount of kills Amount of damage Points captured Amount spend around the payload.

Do note that some parameters will vary depending on the ranked mode players are queuing for.

Bunnyhop/Crouch spamming changes

Lastly, Ubisoft is finally making a few much-awaited tweaks to players’ movement. This is the section that most players were bothered about. Here’s a quick breakdown:

Devs are finally nerfing air strafing. Earlier, players used to exploit this technique to get the upper hand and outplay enemies holding tight angels. However, since Ubisoft received a lot of complaints regarding this XDef movement tech for the last couple of months, they decided to nerf it.

XDef is also reducing jump/crouch animation transition speed to prevent players from exploiting that movement tech to their advantage. Meanwhile, devs are introducing a max sway spam penalty at the 4th input, instead of the current 5th input. Lastly, jump heights and landing speed will be capped after three jumps.

While a few people are happy with Ubisoft’s take on the air strafing issue, others are disappointed as this kind of movement is very common for both M&K and console players. According to them, there’s a huge skill gap between the players who exploit these movement techs to those who can’t.

Based on a recent X post from the executive producer of XDef, Mark Rubin, these changes will not have much impact on the in-game movement techs. However, players must take note of the upcoming movement penalties who exploit these techs quite often.

Many believe nerfing these features will only harm the overall perception and distinction of the title. In fact, the XDefiant community would prefer if the company focused on fixing other major issues like SBMM, and broken Netcode.

For more content related to Ubisoft’s in-house arena shooter, check out Sportskeeda’s XDefiant page.

