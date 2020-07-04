Xo Cup PUBG Mobile: Invited teams for semifinals and Day 1 overall standings

The Xo Cup PUBG Mobile tournament took off on Friday with the first day of the semifinals.

Reckoning Esports (90 points), Abstract Esports (67) and Kill2Survive (57) were top of the Day 1 podium.

XO Cup semifinals

The Xo Cup, powered by Esports Xo, managed by TGW Gaming, supported by PUBG Mobile India, and with Sportskeeda Esports as its media partner, started on Friday with the main event, i.e, the first day of the semifinals.

The top five teams from the semifinals will compete with the elite invited teams of the country, who have made their names in recent official PUBG Mobile tournaments such as PUBG Mobile Premier League (PMPL), PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) and PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS), in the finals.

In this article, we will be discussing the invited teams for the semifinals and the overall standings after Day 1 of the semifinals of the Xo Cup.

Xo Cup PUBG Mobile semifinals invited teams

4Kings

Hydra Official

Abstract Esports

Team Insane

Reckoning Esports

Leg Stump

Retribution X

Team Pushers

Kingdom Rise

Elves

Xo Cup PUBG Mobile semifinals Day 1 overall standings:

#1 Reckoning Esports - 90 points (44 kills)

#2 Abstract Esports - 67 points (26 kills)

#3 Kill2Survive - 57 points (24 kills)

#4 Retribution X - 55 points (24 kills)

#5 Esports Network - 42 points (22 kills)

#6 Hydra Official - 35 points (9 kills)

#7 Karma Officials - 34 points (16 kills)

#8 Elves - 34 points (13 kills)

#9 Velocity Gaming Esports - 33 points (17 kills)

#10 X8 Esports - 31 points (16 kills)

#11 Glitch Mob Esports - 30 points (13 kills)

#12 Kingdom Rise - 26 points (10 kills)

#13 Claw Ravegears - 17 points (8 kills)

#14 Team Pushers - 11 points (5 kills)

#15 Team Insane - 11 points (5 kills)

#16 4king - 11 points (3 kills)

#17 Team Demonics - 10 points (3 kills)

#18 Infinity Esports - 4 points (2 kills)

#19 FMG Esports - 3 points (0 kills)

#20 Leg Stump - 0 points (0 kills)

The Xo Cup PUBG Mobile semifinals Day 2 will go live on 4th July at 2 PM IST. Fans can catch the broadcast or live stream of the tournament on Esports Xo's official YouTube channel. You can also watch it on the official Sportskeeda Esports page.