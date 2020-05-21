PMPL South Asia 2020

PMPL South Asia 2020 was initially postponed to an indefinite date to ensure the safety of players, fans and officials amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a recent notice released by officials, however, PMPL South Asia 2020 is all set to resume on May 22, with twenty teams from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh set to battle one another in the tournament. The event offers a massive prize pool of $200,000 and the qualified teams will also proceed to the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL).

The schedule for PMPL South Asia 2020 has also been officially announced and players can take a look at it here.

As a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, PMPL South Asia will be conducted online which means fans can catch the action by watching the live broadcast.

Where to watch PMPL South Asia 2020

Every PUBG Mobile tournament is live-streamed on YouTube. To catch the live action, refer to this link and it will redirect you to the YouTube app. You can also set a reminder for the broadcast and the application will send a push notification in advance to remind you about the stream.

PMPL South Asia's live stream will begin at 6:30 IST on May 22. A total of five matches will be played each day, with the list of maps being:

Match 1: Erangel

Erangel Match 2: Sanhok

Sanhok Match 3: Vikendi

Vikendi Match 4: Erangel

Erangel Match 5: Sanhok

As per the current standings of the PMPL SA 2020, UMExRXN currently leads the points table with 137 points and two chicken dinners. SynerGE and TSM-Entity follow close behind in second and third place, with 123 and 121 points respectively.