"What the f***": xQc has an extreme reaction to the "world's largest mouth" during Twitch stream

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel and his viewers were taken aback while watching a video on a Guinness World Records holder.

Centred around an American lady named Samantha Ramsdell with the "world's largest mouth," a clip of her showcasing why she holds the title sent xQc shrinking away from his screen yelling profanities, who had gravely underestimated the size of it.

xQc screams after Samantha Ramsdell shows off the reason for her Guinness World Records title

Felix "xQc" Lengyel regularly reacts to videos with his Twitch viewers. On his latest stream, the French-Canadian loaded up a video regarding Samantha Ramsdell, who holds the title of the "World's Biggest Mouth."

Intrigued, he began to watch the video with caution. The video started with a scene of her talking to the camera, where nothing seemed out of the ordinary. He remarked,

"What's wrong with it?"

At that moment, Ramsdell herself was explaining that people usually couldn't notice anything unusual when she spoke or when they came across her in her day-to-day life.

As soon as xQc voiced his thoughts, however, she coincidentally demonstrated the true size of her mouth, which led to an immediate scream from the streamer.

"Jesus f***. What the f***. What the -"

He burst into laughter, eating his words right after they were spoken. His viewers were also quite shocked at the display, not expecting how big it would be.

Throughout the video, xQc seemed unable to comprehend what he was looking at, shocked at the particular facial feature. He attempted to stretch his mouth to the degree that she could but was not nearly close.

Aside from reacting to videos on YouTube, xQc also had some interesting and exciting news to share with his viewers. He has officially booked a McLaren 720S Spider car, which costs upwards of $300k.

Lengyel was also spotted on AustinShow's Talent Show as a guest judge, where he witnessed a variety of acts, including a 540 double backflip performed on a scooter. Alongside him were Rebecca "JustaMinx," Jonathan "JSchlatt" Schlatt, and Andy Milonakis.

