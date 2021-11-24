"Just what I want": xQc shows off his brand new McLaren 720S Spider

Félix "xQc" Lengyel recently showed off his new McLaren 720S Spider to his fans live on stream.

During a recent GTA V livestream on Twitch, xQc told his viewers that he had made a new purchase. The new purchase was a supercar from McLaren. The exact model that he bought was a ceramic grey McLaren 720S Spider.

xQc tells viewers the new McLaren 720S Spider is his first major purchase in many years

xQc revealed that he made a big purchase when he booked himself a brand new car from McLaren, specifically the new 720S Spider. In a recent stream, he shared the news with his viewers as he showed off a picture of the car.

"It's a McLaren 720.. uh... S Spider.. uh.. Coupe."

The McLaren supercar is estimated to cost north of $300,000. xQc explained how this was one of his biggest purchases in recent years. He told his viewers that he hadn't spent much on himself recently and this felt like a good time to do so. He said during his stream:

"Guys I had to pull the trigger. Guys, I haven't bought anything for myself in the past whatever years dude. And when I saw it I was like - dude, I actually want it. That's just what I want. It is what it is.

The clip of xQc happily showing off his new car hit the Livestream Fails Subreddit page as fans expressed their thoughts on the streamer's new buy. Some fans pointed out how xQc now owns two cars but doesn't have a driver's licence:

Other fans on Twitter shared the streamer's excitement when they heard the news:

xQcOWUpdates ( LIVE 🔴 ) @xQcOWUpdates BREAKING: xQc has just revealed his new car: a McLaren 720S Spider! Can't wait to see him pull up in this beauty! BREAKING: xQc has just revealed his new car: a McLaren 720S Spider! Can't wait to see him pull up in this beauty! https://t.co/gp5zn9azHR

xQc has become one of the most popular faces on the internet in recent times. He first rose to prominence as an Overwatch player for the esports team, Dallas Fuel. He then went on to become a full-time variety streamer, playing all kinds of games on Twitch. The streamer has 81,000+ active followers on the purple platform at the time of writing this article.

