Streamer Drama Roundup: Disguised Toast roasts Twitch, Pokimane x Streamlabs controversy, and more

The community of internet streamers is never without drama. However, this past week has been particularly active, with streamers like Pokimane, Disguised Toast, and several others drawing attention towards themselves with their activities.

From Pokimane and her Streamlabs controversy to Disguised Toast spilling the beans on Twitch and its behavior towards him, here's all the streamer drama that took place over the past week.

The streamer community was buzzing with activity this week

Pokimane and her Streamlabs controversy

Pokimane had the internet hooked on to her owing to Streamlabs this week. The open source software uses the Moroccan streamer's face on the homepage of their website. However, following allegations of plagiarism from multiple organizations, Pokimane asked them to remove her pictures from the website.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky In light of the Streamlabs drama, Pokimane has threatened to end her relationship if the issues with Lightstream and OBS are not resolved



Furthermore, she revealed that they had been using many pictures that she had not given them permission to use. Naturally, she has cut off all ties with the platform and is looking to switch to a different streaming donation service. Other streamers like HasanAbi have also followed suit.

Disguised Toast spilled the beans on why he quit Twitch

Disguised Toast recently revealed that he would be retiring from Facebook Gaming after spending two years on the platform. He shifted his allegiance from Twitch to Facebook back in 2019, but never revealed the real reason behind the decision. However, during a recent livestream with kkatamina, Toast did not hold back from spilling the details of why he quit Twitch.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Pretty crazy, Twitch lowballed Disguised Toast as they claimed they already had Faker for Asian representation on the platform



Apparently, the platform lowballed him greatly, suggesting that they did not need him for Asian representation since he was not that big a streamer anyway. They offered him about 1/30th of what he would receive on Facebook. Naturally, the streamer opted for greener pastures.

Sykkuno reveals how xQc was not that intimidating

On a much lighter note, Sykkuno recently turned heads when he blatantly stated that the infamous GTA streamer, xQc, was not as intimidating as people believed. He said this while on a livestream with Valkyrae, and suggested that she was a lot more intimidating than xQc.

Sykkuno even went on to state that xQc was actually very polite with him and even refrained from cussing around him. This shocked Valkyrae greatly, since she had previously stated that she actually found xQc quite intimidating.

The streaming industry is always buzzing with drama. However, this past week has been quite active even by the industry's standards. But again, that is what makes the industry so entertaining in the first place.

