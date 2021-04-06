xQc returns to Minecraft after NoPixel's GTA RP ban, has a breakdown while conversing with a chicken

Former Overwatch professional turned streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel was recently handed a ban for his actions during a GTA RP stream on the NoPixel server.

With that door closed for now in terms of content, it seems xQc has resorted to desperate measures. Fans spotted him having a breakdown and turning to Minecraft to entertain his audience.

In a hilarious clip, xQc can be seen losing his mind over the "metagamer" situation while talking to the animals in Minecraft. The clip in question has reached the top of the r/LivestreamFails subreddit with over 7k upvotes at the time of writing.

xQc loses his mind after meta-gamer incident, flips out on a chicken in Minecraft

During the Minecraft stream, xQc, could be seen making light of his NoPixel ban, saying:

"Solo RP. Banned from NoPixel, no problem."

He then proceeds to talk to a cow and introduces him to "Mr.Chicken." "Mr.Chicken" in context of GTA RP are the policemen who arrested xQc and gave him a long prison sentence that he disagreed with.

This led to him and his chat hopping streams by calling other GTA RP players metagamers. After talking to the chicken for a minute, he screamed out expletives and called the chicken a metagamer before murdering it in cold blood.

In the realm of role-playing, metagaming is defined as:

"A player's use of real-life knowledge concerning the state of the game to determine their character's actions, when said character has no relevant knowledge or awareness under the circumstances."

Following this incident, xQc has likely earned himself a permanent ban on GTA RP.

