xQc takes a jab at the headphone ASMR trend that broke the internet

During a recent live stream, Felix “xQc” Lengyel took a hilarious jab at various “ASMR” Twitch streamers.

The ASMR category has become a huge trend on Twitch recently, with a range of popular content creators switching over to the field. Currently, ASMR stands at the 21st position overall with respect to overall viewers, with a total share of around .705% on Twitch.

Regardless, ASMR streamers, especially those who have recently switched to the category, have come under criticism for posting sexually suggestive content. During a recent live stream, xQc took a hilarious jab at the category without uttering a single word.

xQc takes hilarious jab at ASMR streamers without uttering a single word

In the past, a wide range of popular streamers have spoken out against the new ASMR streamers who have caused an overall increase in popularity for the category on Twitch. Imane “Pokimane” Anys claimed in June 2021 that she felt bad for the real “ASMR” artists on Twitch as she had first-hand experience of the amount of effort it took to succeed under the category.

"I feel like I haven't heard a lot of people say this, but I do personally want to add that I feel really really bad for legit ASMRtists that spend their whole life trying to make interesting, cool ASMR content. And as someone who has done ASMR for a bit, I actually stopped making ASMR videos primarily because I noticed how much effort and dedication it takes to continuously upgrade your equipment, to continuously come up with creative, cool sounds that are intriguing to people, it's a lot of f*****g work."

Hence, Pokimane said that real ASMR artists who try to create calming content for their viewers have managed to help a lot of people, especially those with anxiety issues. However, the category has been overrun in recent months by creators who are creating suggestive ASMR content instead.

xQc appeared to have a similar take on the issue, and hilariously enacted the recent ASMR content by licking his controller in a suggestive manner. xQc had also spoken out recently against popular ASMR streamers who have been banned from Twitch. The former Overwatch professional was not happy with the fact that the creators in question were only suspended for three days:

“Dude, same offense five times in three months, and a three-day (ban). After repeating the same offense two times, I thought I was going to get perma’d. Honestly, I had the word perma over my head for months for something I did like eight months ago and after five times, they get a three-day? That makes no fucking sense at all.”

xQc’s hilarious jab appears to be in line with his earlier comments, as the streamer was not happy about the creators who were using the category to post obviously suggestive content.

