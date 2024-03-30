xQc vs Adin Ross: Who's the more popular Kick streamer in 2024?

Streamers Adin Ross and xQc are the two biggest creators on Kick. The latter joined this platform with a whopping $100 million deal, a landmark payout for a streamer with a non-exclusive contract. On the other side, no clear details about Adin Ross' deal with Kick have been made available to the public. It's worth noting that his contract was also recently renewed to give him more freedom in content-creating.

The two have also collaborated on several occasions. Their most recent video together was the Mall stream in New York City, broadcasted via Adin's channel. During it, xQc was seen showing off his snowboarding skills and doing tricks like 360-degree Ollies, much to the surprise of fans.

This article explores the popularity of the two on Kick and compares the statistics to see who fared better in 2024.

Note: Kick statistics for the creators are derived from streamscharts.com.

Who has more followers on Kick - Adin Ross or xQc?

Adin Ross entered the Kick streaming sphere around February 2023, after being banned permanently from Twitch for "hateful conduct." On the other side, Felix joined the service in June 2023, while being able to continue streaming Twitch side-by-side.

Adin's reach on Kick is impressive, having become the first creator on Kick to cross 1 million followers in February 2024. Currently, he has nearly 1.18 million followers on the site. On the other side, xQc has amassed over 698,000 followers on Kick and maintains a huge following on Twitch.

Hence, it could be stated with certainty that Adin is more popular on Kick in terms of follower count.

Adin Ross is the most followed creator on Kick (Image via streamscharts.com)

Who averages more viewers on Kick?

Adin seems to have the upper hand when it comes to the number of viewers his livestreams pull on average. The creator garners an average of 56,100 viewers per stream, while Felix sees 26,500 viewers per stream on average.

Adin dominates his opponent in terms of peak viewership numbers as well, reaching a high of 180,921. Felix, on the other hand, has registered a figure of 40,800 peak concurrent viewers. Hence, Adin is more popular in terms of average and peak views as well.

Adin has a peak viewership of over 180,000 (Image via streamscharts.com)

xQc has a peak viewership of 40,800 (Image via streamscharts.com)

Who has more social media followers?

When it comes to Instagram, Adin has a substantially higher number of followers at 7.5 million. On the other side, Felix only has 572,000 followers on the social networking site.

This gap between the two continues on YouTube, with Adin's channel "Adin Live" holding 4.32 million subscribers, which is nearly twice as much as xQc's subscriber count of 2.34 million.

On X, Felix holds a follower base of 1.5 million, which is lower compared to Adin Ross' 2.4 million followers. Based on the above, it can be stated with conviction that Adin Ross is more popular than xQc on Kick and in general.