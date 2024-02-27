"Bro is still pretty athletic": Viewers praise xQc for his snowboarding skills after watching him on Adin Ross's stream

Twitch streamer Félix "xQc" has astonished fans after showcasing his skills with a snowboard during his collaborative livestream with Adin Ross. The streamer could be seen doing tricks like 360-degree Ollies, much to the surprise of fans, who were thrown off by his athleticism.

One user pointed out that Félix's experience in the sport stems from his snowboarding and skating as a child before an injury caused him to stop practicing:

"He use to snowboard and skate when he was younger, tore his cal and ig he stopped; bro is still pretty athletic and skillful despite being inside 24/7"

"It's in his genetics" - Fans react after watching xQc's snowboarding skills on Adin's collaborative livestream

Félix appeared in a recent collaborative stream with Adin Ross, along with the Stacey Step Bros (SSB). As part of the broadcast, the party went to multiple locations, including an amusement park, where the group accidentally fell into a pool of water, risking drowning and damaging their video equipment.

As shown in this clip, the group also went into the Big Snow indoor snowboarding and Skiing resort in The Big Apple. There, much to the surprise of viewers and even Adin Ross, xQc showed off his seemingly effortless moves with the board.

As he made it down the ramp, Adin even cheered for his fellow streamer. Netizens took to X to express their amazement, with many speculating on the secret behind the streamer's unexpected athleticism. Many pointed out his "genetics" playing a part in his expertise with the snow-related sport:

"Its in his genetics"

Many echoed the claim that the streamer had obtained quite an expertise in the field of board sports as a child before apparently suffering an injury that put him out of commission:

Further positive responses aimed at the streamer's agility:

