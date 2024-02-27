“Stupidest thing you could possibly say” - Adin Ross and xQc laugh at HasanAbi’s controversial comments on streaming being harder than regular jobs

During a recent IRL stream, popular Kick streamers Adin Ross and Felix "xQc" reunited after a hiatus of several months. At one point during the stream, they reacted to a controversial remark by fellow streamer Hasan, "HasanAbi." Hasan recently sparked a debate by suggesting that streaming is harder than traditional jobs. He said:

"A real job can make you very tired. But a real job doesn't suck the soul out of you. You know what I mean? In the same way, nine hours of streaming absolutely will."

Adin and xQc chuckled at HasanAbi's claim during their recent stream, suggesting they found it a bit hard to swallow. Later, Adin described the statement as:

"Stupidest thing you could possibly say."

Adin Ross and xQc laugh at HasanAbi's recent controversial remarks

Adin Ross and xQc seemed to find HasanAbi's recent remarks amusing as they shared a laugh while discussing his claim that streaming is mentally more challenging than a typical job.

Earlier today (February 27), while roaming around a mall, Adin and xQc sparked a conversation with the rest of the SSB streamers about whether streaming is a tougher gig than a conventional job. Adin asked:

"Hey, what do you guys think, is streaming harder than a normal job?"

In response to the question, the group burst into laughter, indicating a dismissive attitude towards Hasan's recent comments. Adin further stated:

"Literally, nobody can ever say that. All I am going to say is that would you rather be a f**king streamer or work a regular job? (gesturing his hands that he would rather stream) Exactly."

Another streamer, Nermin "Cheesur," followed it up by asking Adin:

"I mean, you worked in a regular job. How was it and be honest."

Adin simply responded:

"Horrible...it's one of the stupidest things you could possibly say."

Community reacts to Adin and xQc's reactions

The clip of Adin Ross and co. reacting to HasanAbi's latest remarks naturally sparked a lot of comments, particularly in the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here are some of them:

Speaking of Adin Ross, the streamer recently provided a significant update regarding his suspended status on Twitch. During his stream with xQc, he mentioned that he is actively working on resolving the issue and confidently stated that he anticipates being unbanned on Twitch in 2024.